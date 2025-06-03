

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor Corp. , Tuesday anounced that it has introduced mild-hybrid versions of its Fortuner and Legender SUVs in India, with prices beginning at ?44.72 lakh for the Fortuner Neo Drive 48V and ?50.09 lakh for the Legender Neo Drive 48V. Bookings are now open nationwide, and deliveries begin in the third week of June.



Both models feature the 2.8 litre diesel engine paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system comprising a belt-integrated starter generator and lithium-ion battery for smoother low-speed performance, improved fuel efficiency, quieter starts, regenerative braking, and auto start-stop. Cosmetic changes are minimal, but each receives a 360-degree panoramic camera, wireless smartphone charger, and a 'Neo Drive' badge.



These variants expand Toyota's growing electrified lineup in India.



TM is currently trading at $190.32, up $1.21 or 0.64 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News