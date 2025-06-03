

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Company (F), Tuesday announced US sales report for the month of May, where the company made total sales of 220,959 units compared to 190,014 units in May 2024.



In the same month, the automaker sold 83,022 Ford SUVs compared to last year's 67,371 units, and 121,354 Ford Trucks compared to last year's 109,143 units.



Brand-wise, the company sold 209,386 Ford Brand units and 11,573 Lincoln Brand units.



Currently, Ford's stock is trading at $10.01, up 0.40 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News