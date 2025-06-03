GigaDevice, a leading semiconductor company specializing in Flash memory, 32-bit microcontrollers (MCUs), sensors, and analog products, today officially opened its global headquarters in Singapore. This strategic move marks a major milestone in GigaDevice's international growth journey, underscoring its commitment to closer customer engagement, building a resilient and agile supply chain, and strengthening its ecosystem and brand presence across key global markets.

Founded in 2005, GigaDevice has rapidly built a competitive product portfolio and innovative solutions. Its SPI NOR Flash commands the No. 2 global position with a 20.4% market share, and it ranks No. 7 worldwide in the 32-bit general-purpose MCU segment. Serving diverse sectors including industrial, automotive, consumer, and IoT, GigaDevice is recognized for delivering semiconductor solutions with reliability and innovation at its core.

As global demand for smart, connected technologies accelerates-particularly in industrial automation, automotive electronics, and intelligent edge devices-GigaDevice is sharpening its focus on innovation, supply chain agility, and ecosystem collaboration. The company is positioning itself to meet the evolving needs of international customers and capture opportunities across fast-growing markets.

"We chose Singapore not just for its strategic location, but for its clarity, consistency, and global ambition," said Jennifer Zhao, GigaDevice Global Business CEO. "This is more than a regional office-it's a collaborative innovation hub where expertise across disciplines and borders comes together to build smarter systems, accelerate execution, and power what's next."

Singapore's robust infrastructure, pro-innovation environment, and exceptional talent pool have established it as a global premier technology and business hub. Its strong connectivity, transparent regulatory framework, and dedication to digital transformation provide the ideal foundation for companies like GigaDevice to scale globally while maintaining agility and future readiness.

Functioning alongside GigaDevice's group headquarters in China, the Singapore global headquarters will serve as a central platform to drive global coordination, foster localized product innovation, and deepen collaboration with customers and supply chain partners. From this base, the company aims to expand its presence in international markets and build a more connected, agile, and responsive global ecosystem.

