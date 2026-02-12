GigaDevice, a leading semiconductor company specializing in Flash memory, 32-bit microcontrollers (MCUs), sensors, and analog products, has entered into a distribution agreement with SEMITRON, a leading electronic component distributor that specializes with a focus on the DACH region.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260203746978/en/

Under the terms of the deal, SEMITRON is set to supply both GigaDevice's leading Flash, MCU, power and sensor lines in conjunction with field application engineering support to customers in the industrial, automotive and communication technology sectors. In particular, SEMITRON offers professional test house services, technical know-how and local on-the-ground expertise and support.

The partnership further extends GigaDevice's reach into this major European market, with on the ground support in Germany, Austria, Switzerland.

Jürgen Rohland, Managing Director of SEMITRON W. Röck GmbH., said: "With GigaDevice, we are gaining a strong and technologically leading partner who perfectly complements our existing offering and opens up new opportunities for our customers in a variety of applications."

Andreas Wemmer, Director Sales EMEA at GigaDevice, adds: "The collaboration with SEMITRON offers us an excellent platform to expand our presence in the DACH market. They are highly renowned, well trusted and have a 50-year legacy of exceptional services so will be able to offer the best possible service to our customers in the region."

About GigaDevice

GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc. is a global leading fabless supplier. Founded in April 2005, the company has continuously expanded its international footprint and established its global headquarters in Singapore in 2025. Today, GigaDevice operates branch offices across numerous countries and regions, providing localized support at customers' fingertips. Committed to building a complete ecosystem with major product lines Flash memory, MCU, sensor and analog as the core driving force, GigaDevice can provide a wide range of solutions and services in the fields of industrial, automotive, computing, consumer electronics, IoT, mobile, networking and communications. GigaDevice has received the ISO26262:2018 automotive functional safety ASIL D certification, IEC 61508 functional safety product certification, as well as ISO9001, ISO14001, ISO45001, and Duns certifications. In a constant quest to expand our technology offering to customers, GigaDevice has also formed strategic alliances with leading foundries, assembly, and test plants to streamline supply chain management. For more details, please visit: www.gigadevice.com

About SEMITRON

SEMITRON W. Röck GmbH, headquartered in Küssaberg, has been a leading distributor of semiconductor and electronic solutions in Germany, Austria and Switzerland since 1975. In addition to a broad product portfolio, SEMITRON offers professional test house services, technical expertise, and local support, assisting customers in the industrial, automotive, communications, and medical technology sectors.

*GigaDevice, GD32, and their logos are trademarks, or registered trademarks of GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc. Other names and brands are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260203746978/en/

Contacts:

Phone number: 86 (010) 8288 1196

Email address: marcom@gigadevice.com