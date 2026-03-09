Wide range of demonstrations on display at Hall 5, 5-129 throughout the March 10-12 show

GigaDevice, a leading semiconductor company specializing in Flash memory, 32-bit microcontrollers (MCUs), sensors, and analog products, today announced its participation at Embedded World 2026 (Hall 5, Booth 5-129), with the strong presence at the show demonstrating the company's commitment to the global market and the strategic emphasis that it has placed on the EMEA region, reinforcing its ambition to empower customers with advanced embedded solutions.

"Embedded World is a cornerstone of our global engagement strategy," said Dr. Reiner Jumpertz, GigaDevice VP and General Manager in the EMEA region. "This year, we are not only showcasing our technical excellence but also highlighting our evolution into a system-level enabler, a trusted partner that supports customers in building smarter, more connected applications."

"By combining our high-performance GD32 MCUs, industry-proven Flash memory, and advanced analog and sensor technologies, we are providing the foundational technology that helps our EMEA customers go from concept to mass production across multiple high-growth markets."

At the exhibition, GigaDevice will demonstrate its latest system-level capabilities and its role as a long-term solution partner for global industrial leaders, with live demonstrations across four high-growth application sectors.

Empowering the Next Generation of Humanoid Robotics with System-Level Intelligence

GigaDevice is driving innovation in humanoid robotics, enabling the next generation of highly dexterous and intelligent robots. The company provides a comprehensive solution that combines high-performance GD32 MCUs, including the GD32H75E, GD32G5, and GD32F5 series, with high-speed Flash memory and advanced analog products. This complete system-level offering delivers the computing power, real-time responsiveness, and seamless integration required for complex motion control, sensor fusion, and environmental perception in humanoid robotic platforms.

Advancing Industrial Automation with High-Performance EtherCAT System Solutions

GigaDevice is accelerating innovation in industrial automation, empowering the transformation toward Industry 4.0 with advanced connectivity and precise motion control. The company provides a complete EtherCAT Servo Drive SubDevice system solution, built around high-performance GD32H75E Cortex-M7 MCUs, to meet the demanding requirements of modern industrial applications. This system-level solution delivers high-precision motion control and real-time communication through the CiA 402 protocol and TwinCAT, enabling efficient, synchronized, and intelligent control across complex automation networks.

Driving the Future of Automotive Electronics with Scalable MCU and Memory Solutions

GigaDevice is a leading force in automotive memory, with cumulative Flash shipments exceeding 300 million units worldwide. Building on this strong foundation, the company is expanding its automotive MCU portfolio, highlighted by the second-generation GD32A7 series. This high-performance automotive MCU reached ISO26262 ASIL B security level and meets the information security standard of Evita Full+SM2/3/4.

It is suitable for motor control and domain-based vehicle architectures, and is widely adopted in body domain control, 400 V battery management systems (BMS), and adaptive driving beam (ADB) lighting systems.

Enabling Edge Intelligence and Matter Connectivity through RISC-V and High-Performance MCU

GigaDevice presents an AI-powered voice recognition demo on the GD32H7 series, delivering instant wake-up and keyword detection for natural voice interaction. With support for customizable, multi-language voice commands and on-device AI processing, the demo highlights how embedded systems can enable fast, intuitive, and low-latency voice control for next-generation smart applications. In parallel, GigaDevice presents a Matter wireless connectivity solution based on the GD32VW553 wireless 160 MHz MCU, integrating Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to support secure and seamless communication across smart home and IoT ecosystems. The solution further incorporates the newly introduced GD30TSHT30 temperature and humidity sensor, enabling precise environmental monitoring and enhancing the overall reliability and intelligence of connected devices.

Visit GigaDevice at Embedded World 2026, held from March 10-12 at the Nuremberg Messe. Experience all demonstrations in Hall 5, Stand 5-129.

