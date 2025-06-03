

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Job openings in the U.S. unexpectedly increased in the month of April, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Tuesday.



The Labor Department said job openings climbed to 7.391 million in April from an upwardly revised 7.200 million in March.



Economists had expected job openings to decrease to 7.100 million from the 7.192 million originally reported for the previous month.



The unexpected rebound by job openings partly reflected increases in job openings in the arts, entertainment, and recreation and mining and logging sectors.



Meanwhile, the report said job openings in the accommodation and food services and state and local government, education sectors decreased.



The Labor Department also said hires rose to 5.573 million in April from 5.404 in March, while total separations increased to 5.288 million in April from 5.183 million in March.



Within separations, quits fell to 3.194 million in April from 3.344 million in March, but layoffs climbed to 1.786 million in April from 1.590 million in March.



