AMOEBA: Koppert and Amoéba sign major distribution agreement for innovative biofungicide solution

On 3 June 2025

Berkel en Rodenrijs, Netherlands and Chassieu, France

Koppert, the global leader in biological crop protection and pollination, and Amoéba, an industrial greentech specialized in natural microbiological solutions based on the patented use of amoebae, are pleased to announce the signing today of a significant commercial agreement. This agreement focuses on the innovative biofungicide solution created by Amoéba and follows the recent approval of Amoéba's biocontrol active substance by the European Union Member States. The launch is expected early 2026.

A multi-crop, multi-country agreement

The innovative biofungicide solution is based on the lysate of the amoeba Willaertia magna C2c Maky. It is an environmentally-friendly biofungicide, that protects crops against a broad range of diseases. The agreement grants Koppert exclusive distribution rights for a period of five years for this biocontrol product, targeting vines and vegetable crops grown both in greenhouses and open fields across 18 European countries[1] (including France, the Netherlands, Germany, Italy), as well as in the United States. Launch is expected in early 2026, and Koppert will distribute this biofungicide under its own brand name. In addition, Koppert and Amoéba will collaborate for the potential launch in Brazil.

The volumes needed to treat the crops mentioned will be produced both at Amoéba's site in Chassieu (69) and through CDMO (Contract Development Manufacturing Organizations) partners. Koppert and Amoéba will evaluate the future production organization based on operational feedback and projected commercial scale-up.

New opportunities ahead for both companies

The two companies will also begin discussions on the co-development of new biofungicide solutions for the crops covered by this agreement. By combining their respective product ranges and complementary expertise, they aim to deliver more effective and sustainable biological solutions that address growers' needs and support healthier crops. These solutions will also have strong market potential and significant growth opportunities in the coming years.

This strategic milestone reinforces Koppert's leadership in the biocontrol industry and highlights both companies' shared commitment to advancing sustainable agriculture.

Martin KOPPERT, Chief Business Officer of Koppert, says: "This agreement marks a significant step forward in expanding our portfolio of innovative biological solutions. This new biofungicide solution is an exciting addition that aligns perfectly with our mission to support growers with sustainable and effective crop protection tools. We look forward to a successful collaboration with Amoéba, bringing the benefits of this breakthrough technology to farmers across the world."

Jean-François DOUCET, Chief Executive Officer of Amoéba, says: "The signing of this commercial agreement with the world leader in biocontrol is a key moment in the history of Amoéba. The discussions over the last few months have been very fruitful and we are delighted to have reached a mutually beneficial agreement. This agreement once again demonstrates the potential and promising prospects of our biofungicide solution. We now look forward to working together."

Benoît VILLERS, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Amoéba, says: "We are very pleased to sign this agreement with Koppert, with whom we share many common values and the desire to offer healthy products to the agricultural world. This is a major step forward for Amoéba, which is finally demonstrating the full commercial potential of its biofungicide solution after many years of research and development. The value creation resulting from this agreement will be highly satisfactory for Amoéba, and we can look to the future with confidence and ambition. We can now look calmly at new opportunities to strengthen our financial resources in order to support our industrial and commercial expansion in the interests of all our shareholders."

About Koppert

Koppert partners with nature to find ways of growing that are both safe and healthy. Helping growers to support, protect and strengthen their crop with an integrated system of natural solutions. We use natural enemies to combat pests, bumblebees for pollination, microbials, and biostimulants that support, protect and strengthen crops. We have driven agricultural innovation for over 55 years. Growers and farmers worldwide use our products and knowledge to restore the natural balance in their crops. Our holistic approach is what sets us apart. Improving plant health both above and underground. All our solutions support one goal: 100% sustainable agriculture.?With 2750 employees and 30 subsidiaries all over the world our solutions are currently being successfully applied in more than 100 countries.

About Amoéba

Founded in 2010, Amoéba is a greentech company based in Chassieu (Lyon, France) whose ambition is to become a major player in the treatment of microbiological risk based on the patented use of amoebae in the plant protection and cosmetics sectors.

With know-how that is unique in the world and protected by numerous patents, Amoéba is currently the only company capable of exploiting the full potential of the Willaertia amoeba on an industrial scale and cultivating it in sufficient volumes to offer biological solutions that constitute a viable alternative to the chemical products widely used today. Amoéba is currently focusing on the global biocontrol market for plant protection and on the cosmetics market. As the marketing of plant protection products is subject to obtaining local regulatory authorisations, the Company has carried out the necessary regulatory procedures and filed registration dossiers in Europe and the United States. With regard to the active substance, it has already obtained approval in 2022 in the USA and a positive and definitive report from EFSA in Europe. Product approvals are expected in the coming months.

The cosmetic application does not require prior approval from a competent authority in Europe or the United States. The cosmetic ingredient is already registered on the INCI (International Nomenclature of Cosmetic Ingredients) list, paving the way for it to be marketed worldwide except in China, where local approval is required.

Amoéba is listed on Euronext Growth (ALMIB). The company is a member of the Bpifrance Excellence network and is eligible for the PEA-PME scheme. For more information, visit www.amoeba-nature.com.

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Amoéba which are based on its own assumptions and estimates and on information that is currently available to us. However, Amoéba gives no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, with these estimates subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in Amoéba's universal registration document filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on April 17, 2025 under number D.25-0281 and available on the Amoéba website (www.amoeba-nature.com). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Amoéba or not currently considered material by Amoéba. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause Amoéba's actual results, financial conditions, performance, or achievements to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

[1] All the European countries included in the agreement are France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Greece, Portugal, Italy, Spain, Ireland, Austria, Hungary, Finland, Sweden, Slovenia, Croatia, Romania, Bulgaria and Czech Republic.

