AMOEBA: Exemption from the obligation to destroy crops in France obtained by Amoéba

Chassieu (France), 25 June 2025 - 8.45 a.m. - Amoéba (FR0011051598 - ALMIB), an industrial greentech specialized in the development of natural microbiological solutions based on the patented use of amoebae, announces that the French competent authority, ANSES (Agency for Food, Environmental and Occupational Health & Safety), has issued an experimental permit with an exemption from the obligation to destroy crops for the use of its biocontrol product "AXP12" (development name of the commercial product AXPERA) against various diseases that affect crops.

This permit, valid both in open-field and in greenhouse, covers a range of crop diseases:

Downy mildew and powdery mildew of cucurbits, grapevine, tomato, eggplant and basil;

Black sigatoka of banana;

Powdery mildew of strawberry.

Until now, like any company awaiting approval for its product, the regulation in force required Amoéba to destroy crops grown in trials conducted with its product. The exemption obtained will now allow the 2025 trials conducted with the biocontrol product 'AXP12' on these diseases to be exempt from crop destruction, which will facilitate the work of our partners.

This is another significant step forward for Amoeba, following the granting of emergency marketing authorisation in France for the control of grapevine downy mildew[1], as well as an exceptional derogation granted in the Netherlands for large-scale greenhouse trials[2]. It highlights the low-risk profile of the biocontrol active substance developed by Amoéba, as well as its full potential for treating these diseases in an environmentally friendly manner.

As a reminder, ANSES is also currently evaluating the application for marketing authorisation for AXPERA in France, the final step before commercialisation. In Europe, the product is undergoing evaluation in eight other countries.

About Amoéba:

Founded in 2010, Amoéba is a greentech company based in Chassieu (Lyon, France) whose ambition is to become a major player in the treatment of microbiological risk based on the patented use of amoebae in the plant protection and cosmetics sectors.

With know-how that is unique in the world and protected by numerous patents, Amoéba is currently the only company capable of exploiting the full potential of the Willaertia amoeba on an industrial scale and cultivating it in sufficient volumes to offer biological solutions that constitute a viable alternative to the chemical products widely used today. Amoéba is currently focusing on the global biocontrol market for plant protection and on the cosmetics market. As the marketing of plant protection products is subject to obtaining local regulatory authorisations, the Company has carried out the necessary regulatory procedures and filed registration dossiers in Europe and the United States. With regard to the active substance, it has already obtained approval in 2022 in the USA and a positive and definitive report from EFSA in Europe. Product approvals are expected in the coming months.

The cosmetic application does not require prior approval from a competent authority in Europe or the United States. The cosmetic ingredient is already registered on the INCI (International Nomenclature of Cosmetic Ingredients) list, paving the way for it to be marketed worldwide except in China, where local approval is required.

Amoéba is listed on Euronext Growth (ALMIB). The company is a member of the Bpifrance Excellence network and is eligible for the PEA-PME scheme. For more information, visit www.amoeba-nature.com.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Amoéba which are based on its own assumptions and estimates and on information that is currently available to us. However, Amoéba gives no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, with these estimates subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in Amoéba's universal registration document filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on April 17, 2025 under number D.25-0281 and available on the Amoéba website ( www.amoeba- nature.com). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Amoéba or not currently considered material by Amoéba. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause Amoéba's actual results, financial conditions, performance, or achievements to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

[1] See the press release dated 22 April 2025.

[2] See the press release dated 6 May 2025.

