Zefiro Methane Corp. Appoints Correne Loeffler Audit Committee Chair, Michael Downs Interim CFO

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZEFIRO METHANE CORP. (Cboe Canada: ZEFI) (Frankfurt: Y6B) (OTCQB: ZEFIF) (the "Company", "Zefiro", or "ZEFI") today announced the appointments of Board of Directors member Correne Loeffler and Michael Downs as the Chair of the Audit Committee and interim Chief Financial Officer, respectively. Ms. Loeffler and Mr. Downs will execute strategies that bolster Zefiro's long-term financial standing and help ensure that the Company continues to accelerate the growth of its core business operations. Ms. Loeffler will also lead a search committee for a permanent Chief Financial Officer to replace Mohit Gupta, who resigned from Zefiro.

Ms. Loeffler has over twenty years of experience in corporate and investment banking and has served as Chief Financial Officer of three different publicly traded organizations operating within the energy sector. Ms. Loeffler most recently served as the Chief Financial Officer of Key Energy Services and helped the firm strengthen its financial position following its 2020 restructuring. Ms. Loeffler has also held senior executive roles with JP Morgan and the Callon Petroleum Company.

Mr. Downs has over twenty-five years of experience as a finance and operations executive in the energy sector, particularly within the oil and gas space. This includes serving in senior leadership positions at Atlas Energy, a publicly traded U.S.-based upstream oil & gas enterprise, and Falcon Minerals, which was acquired by Sitio Royalties during Mr. Downs' tenure, a publicly traded oil and gas royalties and minerals company.

Zefiro Founder and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Talal Debs commented, "From successfully guiding one of the country's leading oilfield services companies out of period of unprecedented turbulence to executing complex transactions for global leaders in banking and energy production, Correne's track record of success is second to none. Correne is the right person to help launch Zefiro into a new era of growth, and we are excited to have her more closely aid our efforts to expand the Company's commercial footprint into new marketplaces across North America."

Zefiro Director Correne Loeffler commented, "I am grateful for this opportunity to help firmly establish our team's position as the industry leader in well plugging and methane reduction services."

Dr. Debs continued, "Mike Downs is an effective leader and has a strong understanding of the Zefiro mission. I value his approach to building successful organizations and look forward to partnering with him on an interim basis as the Company continues to pursue commercial success and operational excellence."

Reporters/Media: For any questions or to arrange an interview with Dr. Debs, Ms. Loeffler, or Mr. Downs, please contact Rich Myers of Profile Advisors (New York City) by email at media@zefiromethane.com or by telephone at +1 (347) 774-1125.

About Zefiro Methane Corp.

Zefiro is an environmental services company, specializing in methane abatement. Zefiro strives to be a key commercial force towards Active Sustainability. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, Zefiro is building a new toolkit to clean up air, land, and water sources directly impacted by methane leaks. The Company has built a fully integrated ground operation driven by an innovative monetization solution for the emerging methane abatement marketplace. As an originator of high-quality U.S.-based methane offsets, Zefiro aims to generate long-term economic, environmental, and social returns.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

ZEFIRO METHANE CORP.

"Talal Debs"

Talal Debs, Founder & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Zefiro Investor Relations

1 (800) 274-ZEFI (274-9334)

investor@zefiromethane.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Rich Myers - Profile Advisors (New York)

media@zefiromethane.com

+1 (347) 774-1125

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seeks", "believes", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", "anticipates" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information including statements regarding: the Company's intention to reduce emissions from end-of-life oil and gas wells and eliminate methane gas; the Company's partnerships with industry operators, state agencies, and federal governments; the Company's expectations for continued increases in revenues and EBITDA growth as a result of these partnerships; the Company's intentions to build out its presence in the United States; the anticipated federal funding for orphaned well site plugging, remediation and restoring activities; the Company's expectations to become a growing environmental services company; the Company's ability to provide institutional and retail investors alike with the opportunity to join the Active Sustainability movement; the Company's ability to generate long-term economic, environmental, and social returns; and other statements regarding the Company's business and the industry in which the Company operates. The forward-looking information reflects management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (i) adverse general market and economic conditions; (ii) changes to and price and volume volatility in the carbon market; (iii) changes to the regulatory landscape and global policies applicable to the Company's business; (iv) failure to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals; and (v) other risk factors set forth in its Prospectus dated April 8, 2024 under the heading "Risk Factors". The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment where technologies are in the early stage of adoption. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company's management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including, but not limited to, the assumption that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The forward-looking information included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Statement Regarding Third-Party Investor Relations Firms