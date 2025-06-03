BIOXYTRAN, INC.: Bioxytran's Groundbreaking Stroke & Alzheimer's Tech Gains Validation That Measures Oxygenation Uptake During Strokes

Mongolian Gerbil Research Unlocks Critical Insights for Ischemic Stroke and Neurodegenerative Disease Treatments

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOXYTRAN, INC. (OTCQB: BIXT) (the "Company"), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing drugs to treat stroke and Alzheimer's disease, announced that Bioxtran's Science Advisor Prof. Avraham Mayevsky's book titled The Mongolian Gerbil Brain: Mitochondrial Function, Vasculature, and Pathophysiological States was published by a publishing house, Springer. It is available by eBook or Hardcover. The publication serves as a scientific cornerstone for Bioxytran's clinical development program of the universal oxygen carrier (UOC) in ischemic stroke and Alzheimer's disease, and is directly tied to the use of the MDX Viewer as an analytical method to detect a brain regions response to the addition of a UOC. The device has FDA approval to measure tissue oxygenation.

https://link.springer.com/book/10.1007/978-3-031-69549-0

Bioxytran is pioneering a transformative approach to treating ischemic stroke and neurodegenerative disease. The UOC is capable of replacing hyperbaric oxygen treatment (HBOT) by efficiently delivering therapeutic type of oxygen at the cellular level versus a charged version of oxygen prevalent in HBOT treatment called reactive oxygen species (ROS). This breakthrough is powered by the MDX viewer that provides real-time metabolic insights - a crucial element of Bioxytran's regulatory approach.

The Mongolian gerbil brain is special in that it lacks the vasculature compensatory mechanisms that can deal with decreased blood flow in the event of a stroke. Since the blood vessels in the Mongolian gerbil brain have no coping mechanism it makes them ideal in studying stroke pathophysiology. The research compiled in this publication further validates Bioxytran's scientific and clinical approach, positioning the company on the cutting edge of advancements in brain health and neuroprotective treatments.

"This research is paving the way for substantial advances in the understanding of the pathology of stroke and other neurodegenerative diseases, said Avraham Mayevsky, Member of Bioxytran's Medical Advisory Board. "One of the biggest challenges in in clinical trials is determining the efficacy of a drug. This gerbil brain model has great predictive value in ischemic stroke and Alzheimer's disease. The gerbil model coupled with the MDX Viewer will provide us amazing insight in the pathogenesis of stroke and neurodegenerative diseases. Over 60 years went toward the development of the book which highlights a model of how brain anomalies are detected using this device."

