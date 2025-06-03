Anzeige
WKN: 885287 | ISIN: GB0001738615
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
03.06.2025 18:12 Uhr
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 03

For immediate release

3 June 2025

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company") today purchased a total of 1,654 of its own Ordinary shares at an average price of 4826.44 pence per share, to be held in Treasury.

Following the transaction, the Company's share capital comprises:

17,557,306 Issued Ordinary Shares (excluding Treasury shares)

9,022,957 Ordinary shares held in Treasury

26,580,263 Issued Ordinary Shares (including Treasury shares)

The figure of 17,557,306 which is the total number of voting rights in the Company following the transaction, may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest, or change to their interest, in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com


© 2025 PR Newswire
