ABEO acquires ELI Play, a leading European player in playgrounds and trampoline parks, to step up its growth in Sportainment

ABEO, a leading global supplier of sports and leisure equipment, today announces the strategic acquisition of 70% of the share capital of Dutch-based ELI Play, a key player in Europe in the design, manufacture and installation of indoor leisure equipment including playgrounds, trampoline parks and Ninja courses.

Founded over 25 years ago and based in Boxtel, Netherlands, ELI Play has established itself as a key European partner, generating profitable revenue of €22m in 2024 and boasting over 2,500 completed projects across Europe. The company employs around 60 people and relies on sales subsidiaries for its main markets in France and Germany.

This transaction represents a major step forward in ABEO's development strategy, consolidating its position in the fast-growing Family Entertainment Centres (FEC) segment and opening up new prospects for international growth.

ABEO plans to rapidly implement commercial, industrial and technological synergies that will act as strong growth drivers. This acquisition will lead to:

an enhanced offering fuelled by the combination of the ABEO (BigAirBag, Clip'n Climb and Fun Spot) and ELI Play ranges;

commercial ramp-up in the strategic Sportainment segment driven by strengthened engineering and an increased ability to address key accounts;

optimised sourcing and the leveraging of existing production capacities without heavy investment, with increased sharing of know-how in terms of design, manufacture and installation;

large-scale deployment of the interactive innovations developed by ELI Play through ABEO's international network.

ABEO Group CEO Olivier Estèves said: "The acquisition of ELI Play is fully aligned with our growth and consolidation strategy in the promising Sportainment segment. It also strengthens our position in Europe, where our presence in this segment is currently expanding. Our complementary offerings, expected synergies and the strong momentum driven by Fun Spot's new strategy provide us with a unique opportunity to accelerate our development in a rapidly expanding market."

Transaction features

The acquisition is being fully financed through ABEO's existing cash resources and credit facilities.

The agreement includes a cross-share purchase agreement covering the remaining 30% of the share capital based on the performance of the first fiscal year following the integration.

ELI Play will be consolidated as of 1 June 2025.

About ABEO ABEO is a major player in the sports and leisure market. The Group posted revenue of €248.7 million for the year ended 31 March 2025, 75% of which was generated outside France, and has 1,443 employees.

ABEO is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of sports and leisure equipment. It also provides assistance in implementing projects for professional customers in the following sectors: specialised sports halls and clubs, leisure centres, education, local authorities, construction professionals, etc.

ABEO has a unique global offering, and operates in a wide variety of market segments, including gymnastics apparatus and landing mats, team sports equipment, physical education, climbing walls, leisure equipment and changing room fittings. The Group has a portfolio of strong brands which partner sports federations and are featured at major sporting events, including the Olympic Games.

ABEO (ISIN code: FR0013185857, ABEO) is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C.

