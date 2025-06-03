

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - People often think that having a sweet tooth leads to a higher risk of type 2 diabetes. But a new, large study found that the link between sugary drinks and diabetes is more complicated.



Researchers from Brigham Young University in the U.S., along with scientists from Germany, looked at the results of 29 studies from around the world-including Europe, the U.S., Asia, Australia, and Latin America.



'This is the first study to draw clear dose-response relationships between different sugar sources and type 2 diabetes risk,' said lead author Karen Della Corte. 'It highlights why drinking your sugar-whether from soda or juice-is more problematic for health than eating it.'



Published in the journal Advances in Nutrition, they found that drinking one 12-ounce sugar-sweetened beverage each day increased a person's risk of diabetes by 25 percent, compared to their usual risk.



However, they also discovered that eating about 20 grams of sugar a day or roughly 5 teaspoons was linked to a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes. This means that eating small amounts of sugar might actually be helpful.



'When the liver is hit with a sudden, high dose of fructose, it can't keep up. When overwhelmed, it diverts more of the excess fructose into fat production, a process known as 'de novo lipogenesis.' This buildup of fat in the liver can interfere with insulin signaling and contribute to metabolic dysfunction, leading to an increased risk of type 2 diabetes,' Della Corte explained.



Overall, the study shows it's wise to avoid sugary drinks if you want to reduce your risk of type 2 diabetes. But it also supports the idea that moderate amounts of sugar can still be part of a healthy diet.



'This study underscores the need for even more stringent recommendations for liquid sugars such as those in sugar-sweetened beverages and fruit juice, as they appear to harmfully associate with metabolic health,' Della Corte recommended. 'Rather than condemning all added sugars, future dietary guidelines might consider the differential effects of sugar based on its source and form.'



