

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound advanced against its major counterparts in the New York session on Tuesday.



The pound climbed to 5-day highs of 1.1149 against the franc and 194.78 against the yen, from an early low of 1.1050 and an 8-day low of 192.73, respectively.



The pound rose to a 4-day high of 0.8410 against the euro, from an early nearly 2-week low of 0.8450.



The pound recovered to 1.3533 against the greenback, from an early low of 1.3491.



The next possible resistance for the currency is seen around 1.13 against the franc, 199.00 against the yen, 0.83 against the euro and 1.37 against the greenback.



