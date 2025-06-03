Anzeige
WKN: A1JWB7 | ISIN: FR0010417345 | Ticker-Symbol: DBV
Tradegate
03.06.25 | 17:19
1,364 Euro
-0,87 % -0,012
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
DBV Technologies S.A.: DBV Technologies announces the filing of an addendum to the 2024 Universal Registration Document

Châtillon, France, June 03, 2025

DBV Technologies announces the filing of an addendum to the 2024 Universal Registration Document

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV - ISIN: FR0010417345 - Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company (the "Company"), today announced today the filing of an addendum to the 2024 Universal Registration Document (the "Addendum") with the French market authority, "Autorité des Marchés Financiers" ("AMF").

This Addendum provides an update to the Board of Directors' Corporate Governance Report to account for the exceptional compensation granted to the Chief Executive Officer by the Board of Directors during its meeting on April 30, 2025. The payment of this exceptional compensation remains subject to the approval of the Annual Combined General Meeting to be held on June 11, 2025.

The URD and the addendum are available on the Company's website at: https://dbv-technologies.comand on the AMF website: https://amf-france.org/fr.
Printed copies of both documents are available, free of charge, at the Company's headquarters and registered office located at 107, avenue de la République, 92320 Châtillon, France.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatment options for food allergies and other immunologic conditions with significant unmet medical need. DBV Technologies is currently focused on investigating the use of its proprietary technology platform, Viaskin, to address food allergies, which are caused by a hypersensitive immune reaction and characterized by a range of symptoms varying in severity from mild to life-threatening anaphylaxis. Millions of people live with food allergies, including young children. Through epicutaneous immunotherapy (EPIT), the Viaskin platform is designed to introduce microgram amounts of a biologically active compound to the immune system through intact skin. EPIT is a new class of non-invasive treatment that seeks to modify an individual's underlying allergy by re-educating the immune system to become desensitized to allergen by leveraging the skin's immune tolerizing properties. DBV Technologies is committed to transforming the care of food allergic people. The Company's food allergy programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut in peanut allergic toddlers (1 through 3 years of age) and children (4 through 7 years of age).

DBV Technologies is headquartered in Châtillon, France, with North American operations in Warren, NJ. The Company's ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345) and the Company's ADSs (each representing five ordinary shares) are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market (DBVT - CUSIP: 23306J309).

For more information, please visit www.dbv-technologies.comand engage with us on Xand LinkedIn.

Investor Contact
Katie Matthews
DBV Technologies
katie.matthews@dbv-technologies.com

Media Contact
Angela Marcucci
DBV Technologies
angela.marcucci@dbv-technologies.com

Attachment

  • PDF Version (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/56ef089c-0d1c-4316-85ca-32a183f9b505)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
