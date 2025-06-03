APPROVED THE COMPANY'S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR 2024.

- APPOINTED THE COMPANY'S BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS FOR THE THREE-YEAR PERIOD 2025-2027.

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE: NTZ) ("Natuzzi" or the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Natuzzi Group") announced today that it held on first call its annual general shareholders' meeting on May 28, 2025 (the "Annual General Meeting").

At the Annual General Meeting, the shareholders approved the Company's stand-alone financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and acknowledged the approval of the 2024 consolidated financial statements of the Natuzzi Group by the Company's Board of Directors at a meeting held on April 17, 2025.

At the Annual General Meeting, the shareholders appointed the following individuals to the board of statutory auditors for fiscal years 2025, 2026 and 2027: Mr. Ferdinando Parente as chairman of the board, Mr. Francesco Campobasso and Mr. Alberto Longo as members of the board, and Mr. Vito Plantone and Mr. Michele Loizzo as alternates.

About Natuzzi S.p.A.

Founded in 1959 by Pasquale Natuzzi, Natuzzi S.p.A. is one of the most renowned brands in the production and distribution of design and luxury furniture. As of December 31, 2024, Natuzzi distributes its collections worldwide through a global retail network of 630 Natuzzi monobrand stores and 650 wholesale points of sale, including 427 Natuzzi galleries and other smaller distribution areas within multi-brand stores. Natuzzi products embed the finest spirit of Italian design and the unique craftmanship details of the "Made in Italy", where a predominant part of its production takes place. Natuzzi has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 13, 1993. Committed to social responsibility and environmental sustainability, Natuzzi S.p.A. is ISO 9001 and 14001 certified (Quality and Environment), ISO 45001 certified (Safety on the Workplace) and FSC Chain of Custody, CoC (FSC-C131540).

