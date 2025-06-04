The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 04.06.2025
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 04.06.2025
Aktien
1 CA43005Y1007 Highland Critical Minerals Corp.
2 DK0061140407 Danish Aerospace Company A/S
3 CA21873Y1051 Core Silver Corp.
4 CA76161L2075 Rex Resources Corp.
Anleihen/ETF
1 XS3074456891 Informa PLC
2 US620076CB33 Motorola Solutions Inc.
3 US666807CP51 Northrop Grumman Corp.
4 US666807CN04 Northrop Grumman Corp.
5 AU3CB0315083 EnBW International Finance B.V.
6 AT0000A3LMP4 Erste Group Bank AG
7 US620076CA59 Motorola Solutions Inc.
8 US620076CC16 Motorola Solutions Inc.
9 US751212AD31 Ralph Lauren Corp.
10 SE0024220107 Avonova Bidco AB
11 DE000CZ45ZU8 Commerzbank AG
12 DE000CZ45ZV6 Commerzbank AG
13 US26442EAM21 Duke Energy Ohio Inc.
14 US24422EYE30 John Deere Capital Corp.
15 XS3090124960 SR-Boligkreditt AS
16 XS3090958987 New York Life Global Funding
17 XS3088764033 Statnett SF
18 DE000A383C19 Investitionsbank des Landes Brandenburg (ILB)
19 DE000A254RY7 Investitionsbank des Landes Brandenburg (ILB)
20 DE000A383G23 Investitionsbank des Landes Brandenburg (ILB)
21 DE000A3513M1 Investitionsbank des Landes Brandenburg (ILB)
22 DE000A383C27 Investitionsbank des Landes Brandenburg (ILB)
23 US24422EYD56 John Deere Capital Corp.
24 IE0008GRJRO8 SPDR S&P Europe Defense Vision UCITS ETF
