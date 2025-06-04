The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 04.06.2025Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 04.06.2025Aktien1 CA43005Y1007 Highland Critical Minerals Corp.2 DK0061140407 Danish Aerospace Company A/S3 CA21873Y1051 Core Silver Corp.4 CA76161L2075 Rex Resources Corp.Anleihen/ETF1 XS3074456891 Informa PLC2 US620076CB33 Motorola Solutions Inc.3 US666807CP51 Northrop Grumman Corp.4 US666807CN04 Northrop Grumman Corp.5 AU3CB0315083 EnBW International Finance B.V.6 AT0000A3LMP4 Erste Group Bank AG7 US620076CA59 Motorola Solutions Inc.8 US620076CC16 Motorola Solutions Inc.9 US751212AD31 Ralph Lauren Corp.10 SE0024220107 Avonova Bidco AB11 DE000CZ45ZU8 Commerzbank AG12 DE000CZ45ZV6 Commerzbank AG13 US26442EAM21 Duke Energy Ohio Inc.14 US24422EYE30 John Deere Capital Corp.15 XS3090124960 SR-Boligkreditt AS16 XS3090958987 New York Life Global Funding17 XS3088764033 Statnett SF18 DE000A383C19 Investitionsbank des Landes Brandenburg (ILB)19 DE000A254RY7 Investitionsbank des Landes Brandenburg (ILB)20 DE000A383G23 Investitionsbank des Landes Brandenburg (ILB)21 DE000A3513M1 Investitionsbank des Landes Brandenburg (ILB)22 DE000A383C27 Investitionsbank des Landes Brandenburg (ILB)23 US24422EYD56 John Deere Capital Corp.24 IE0008GRJRO8 SPDR S&P Europe Defense Vision UCITS ETF