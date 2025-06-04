Regulatory News:

ALIKO SCIENTIFIC (Ikonisys SA) Euronext Growth: ALIKO, through its fully owned Italian subsidiary Hospitex International is pleased to announce the signing of an exclusive distribution agreement with Menarini Diagnostics, the European largest distributor in the field of pathology and IVD (in vitro diagnostics).

Under the terms of the agreement, Menarini Diagnostics will exclusively distribute, in the Italian market, ALIKO SCIENTIFIC group's product portfolio that includes FISH technology (manufactured in the USA by Ikonisys) and Hospitex's full range of cytology, cell-blocking and rapid immunohistochemistry products.

Menarini Diagnostics Italy, part of Menarini pharmaceutical group, is the European largest IVD distribution player, with a track record and extensive experience in pathology.

The company already distributes products from leading global manufacturers in the sector. The addition of the ALIKO SCIENTIFIC business lines will further enhance Menarini's offering, complementing its current histology solutionsfor anatomical pathology laboratories and thus achieving one of the most comprehensive and integrated offers in the market.

Hospitex has estimated the addressable Italian market for cytology and cell block product lines at approximately €28 million annually. Market forecasts for the FISH and immunohistochemistry segments will be developed following market entry and the collection of relevant data. The Group's goal is to capture a significant share of the market within the first three years of commercial rollout.

Francesco Trisolini, CEO of Hospitex, commented: "This agreement with Menarini Diagnostics represents a major milestone for the Group. By partnering with the largest European IVD distributor, we are confident that our innovative solutions will reach a broader market and significantly improve diagnostic capabilities in pathological anatomy. This agreement will also fuel our R&D programs to release new breakthrough solutions for the cancer diagnostics market, such as FISH probes in a short timeframe.

Fabio Piazzalunga, Global Head of Diagnostics and General Manager of Menarini Diagnostics, added: "At Menarini, we are deeply committed to advancing oncology diagnostics, and the addition of ALIKO SCIENTIFIC's cutting-edge technology to our portfolio aligns perfectly with our strategic vision. This collaboration will allow us to offer a more comprehensive suite of solutions to pathology professionals across Italy."

About ALIKO SCIENTIFIC (Ikonisys SA)

Headquartered in Paris, ALIKO SCIENTIFICis the parent company of an international ecosystem of businesses dedicated to advancing oncology diagnostics. Listed on Euronext Growth Paris under the ticker ALIKO, the company coordinates industrial, financial and research activities through its subsidiaries: Ikonisys Inc. (USA) and Hospitex International (Italy). ALIKO SCIENTIFIC's mission is to innovate cancer diagnosis by uniting cutting-edge technologies, resources, and strategic investments to create a global center of excellence in oncology.

For more information, visit: www.alikoscientific.com

About IKONISYS

Ikonisys is a global leader in automated diagnostics, specializing in fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) and circulating tumor cell (CTC) detection. Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and a fully automated microscopy platform, Ikonisys provides unmatched precision, scalability, and efficiency in cancer diagnostics and treatment monitoring. Recognized as pioneer in automation for rare cell detection, Ikonisys is at the forefront of personalized medicine, empowering clinicians to deliver targeted therapies and improve patient outcomes.

For more information, visit: www.ikonisys.com

About HOSPITEX

Hospitex, based in Florence, Italy, is a global leader in cytology innovation. The company conducts in-house research, development, and production, thus ensuring the highest standards of quality. Hospitex offers the world's most advanced Liquid-Based Cytology (LBC) technology, capable of processing any cytological sample with unmatched precision. Hospitex is uniquely positioned as the only company fully prepared for seamless digital integration, paving the way for a transformative future in cytology diagnostics.

For more information, visit: www.hospitex.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the Company's prospects and development. These statements are sometimes identified by the use of the future tense, the conditional tense and forward-looking words such as "believe", "aim to", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "believe", "should", "could", "would" or "will" or, where appropriate, the negative of these terms or any other similar variants or expressions. This information is not historical data and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts and data set forth will occur. This information is based on data, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by the Company. It is subject to change or modification due to uncertainties relating to the economic, financial, competitive and regulatory environment. This information contains data relating to the Company's intentions, estimates and objectives concerning, in particular, the market, strategy, growth, results, financial situation and cash flow of the Company. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation. The Company operates in a competitive and rapidly changing environment and therefore cannot anticipate all of the risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the materialization of any one risk or combination of risks could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking information, it being recalled that none of this forward-looking information constitutes a guarantee of actual results.

