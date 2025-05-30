Regulatory News:

Ikonisys SA (Euronext Growth Paris: ALIKO), a company specializing in the early and accurate detection of cancers through a unique, fully automated solution for medical analysis laboratories, today announces another postponement of the publication of its 2024 annual financial report that will now take place on June 30, 2025, instead of the previously announced date of May 31, 2025.

The postponement is primarily due to additional technical delays related to the full consolidation of the Ikonisys Group with Hospitex for the first time, which includes the purchase price allocation (PPA) of Hospitex assets. This complex accounting process has required more time and coordination than initially anticipated. In addition, several operational resources have also been significantly engaged in the context of ongoing strategic discussions related to potential business development opportunities, which has contributed to the delay.

The Group is actively working with its statutory auditors and teams to finalize the report and ensure the highest level of accuracy and transparency.

About ALIKO SCIENTIFIC (Ikonisys SA)

Headquartered in Paris, ALIKO SCIENTIFICis the parent company of an international ecosystem of businesses dedicated to advancing oncology diagnostics. Listed on Euronext Growth Paris under the ticker ALIKO, the company coordinates industrial, financial and research activities through its subsidiaries: Ikonisys Inc. (USA) and Hospitex International (Italy). ALIKO SCIENTIFIC's mission is to innovate cancer diagnosis by uniting cutting-edge technologies, resources, and strategic investments to create a global center of excellence in oncology.

For more information, visit: www.alikoscientific.com

About IKONISYS

Ikonisys is a global leader in automated diagnostics, specializing in fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) and circulating tumor cell (CTC) detection. Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and a fully automated microscopy platform, Ikonisys provides unmatched precision, scalability, and efficiency in cancer diagnostics and treatment monitoring. Recognized as pioneer in automation for rare cell detection, Ikonisys is at the forefront of personalized medicine, empowering clinicians to deliver targeted therapies and improve patient outcomes.

For more information, visit: www.ikonisys.com

About HOSPITEX

Hospitex, based in Florence, Italy, is a global leader in cytology innovation. The company conducts in-house research, development, and production, thus ensuring the highest standards of quality. Hospitex offers the world's most advanced Liquid-Based Cytology (LBC) technology, capable of processing any cytological sample with unmatched precision. Hospitex is uniquely positioned as the only company fully prepared for seamless digital integration, paving the way for a transformative future in cytology diagnostics.

For more information, visit: www.hospitex.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the Company's prospects and development. These statements are sometimes identified by the use of the future tense, the conditional tense and forward-looking words such as "believe", "aim to", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "believe", "should", "could", "would" or "will" or, where appropriate, the negative of these terms or any other similar variants or expressions. This information is not historical data and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts and data set forth will occur. This information is based on data, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by the Company. It is subject to change or modification due to uncertainties relating to the economic, financial, competitive and regulatory environment. This information contains data relating to the Company's intentions, estimates and objectives concerning, in particular, the market, strategy, growth, results, financial situation and cash flow of the Company. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation. The Company operates in a competitive and rapidly changing environment and therefore cannot anticipate all of the risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the materialization of any one risk or combination of risks could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking information, it being recalled that none of this forward-looking information constitutes a guarantee of actual results.

Contacts:

Ikonisys

Alessandro Mauri

CFO

investors@ikonisys.com



NewCap

Louis-Victor Delouvrier/Aurélie Manavarere

Investor Relations

ikonisys@newcap.eu

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94



NewCap

Arthur Rouillé

Media Relations

ikonisys@newcap.eu

Tel.:+33 (0)1 44 71 00 15