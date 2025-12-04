Regulatory News:

Hospitex international, the fully owned Italian subsidiary of Aliko Scientific (Ikonisys SA, Euronext Growth Paris: ALIKO) and leader in the production of cytology medical devices, announces the start of the design of Cytofast Auto, the first fully automated and-most importantly-universal LBC (Liquid Based Cytology) processor, a project that opens a new phase not only for Hospitex, but for the entire global cytology sector.

A long-awaited revolution

LBC cytology is today one of the pillars of oncological diagnostics performed in pathology laboratories worldwide, yet most processes still remain manual, repetitive, operator-dependent, and increasingly costly for laboratories. Moreover, the few automatic systems available today operate on only one type of sample (e.g., Pap Test only), forcing laboratories to purchase multiple machines or maintain entire phases manually.

In this context, Cytofast Auto represents a real paradigm shift: "full walk-away" automation combined with true universality, meaning the ability to process any cytological specimen, from any organ

The new Cytofast Auto will be the first model in the new Hospitex Robotics product family, characterized by the use of collaborative robotic arms that perform human-like functions with unprecedented precision, speed, and reliability-an approach that has never before been applied to pathology laboratories.

To ensure maximum design reliability, the new system will be developed in collaboration with Dobot Robotics, one of the most advanced companies in the world of collaborative robotics, with over 72,000 robots installed globally, a presence in more than 80 countries, and now publicly listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

From the integration of Hospitex's patented technologies with Dobot's robotics expertise, the most advanced instrument ever designed for anatomical pathology will be born.

A game changer that will reshape the market

This universality is not just a technical breakthrough-it is the factor that will rewrite market dynamics. From a financial and business standpoint, the ability to process all cytology segments-gynecological (Pap test), pulmonary, urinary cytology, thyroid samples, fine needle aspiration (FNA) specimens such as breast nodules, and various biological fluids-on a single platform will redefine the paradigm for laboratories and manufacturers.

For laboratories, the investment becomes significantly more advantageous: the ability to automate all cytology types with a single device, combined with a competitive price point, reduces operational costs and accelerates the return on investment. In this way, the transition from analog to digital is no longer a complex, expensive endeavor, but a strategic and sustainable choice

These features, combined with a forecast market price 20% lower than competitors, realistically position Cytofast Auto as the dominant LBC platform over the next 5-10 years

Francesco Trisolini, CEO of Hospitex International, stated: "Cytofast Auto enables Hospitex to access not only the Pap test market, but the entire field of clinical cytology, exponentially expanding the addressable market. Cytofast Auto is therefore much more than a new diagnostic tool: it is the foundation for a new generation of truly automated cytology laboratories. With this project, Hospitex does not simply aim to introduce an innovative product, but to redefine the operational paradigm of modern cytology, guiding the global transition toward more efficient, standardized, and accessible workflows."

Allen Xue, CEO of Dobot Europe Gmbh, stated: "We are proud to enter in the lifescience market in partnership with Hospitex, a proven leader in Pathology labs devices manufacturing. We believe that automation will be the key to increase productivity in healthcare, as well as already happened in many industries. The integration of Dobot and Hospitex technologies will set a step forward to a wider access of world wide population to health services

Financial Outcome

The global LBC cytology market is expanding rapidly, driven by the rise in cancer screening programs, the progressive aging of the population, and increased access to healthcare in emerging regions.

The introduction of a universal device, more cost-effective than competitors and capable of replacing entire segments of manual workflows, represents a strategic lever of extraordinary impact. The industrial and commercial potential of the project is extremely high, and this first development phase marks a decisive moment in Hospitex's growth.

From a financial standpoint, recurring revenues from consumables will ensure long-term customer loyalty and generate a stable and growing stream of recurring income over time.

With Cytofast Auto, the company aims to establish itself as the new global reference in LBC cytology, building a competitive advantage that will express its full value in the coming years.

The product presentation is planned for June 2026, with the first deliveries for September 2026

About ALIKO SCIENTIFIC (Ikonisys SA)

Headquartered in Paris, ALIKO SCIENTIFIC is the parent company of an international ecosystem of businesses dedicated to advancing oncology diagnostics. Listed on Euronext Growth Paris under the ticker ALIKO, the company coordinates industrial, financial and research activities through its subsidiaries: Ikonisys Inc. (USA) and Hospitex International (Italy). ALIKO SCIENTIFIC's mission is to innovate cancer diagnosis by uniting cutting-edge technologies, resources, and strategic investments to create a global center of excellence in oncology.

For more information, visit: www.alikoscientific.com

About IKONISYS

Ikonisys is a global leader in automated diagnostics, specializing in fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) and circulating tumor cell (CTC) detection. Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and a fully automated microscopy platform, Ikonisys provides unmatched precision, scalability, and efficiency in cancer diagnostics and treatment monitoring. Recognized as pioneer in automation for rare cell detection, Ikonisys is at the forefront of personalized medicine, empowering clinicians to deliver targeted therapies and improve patient outcomes.

For more information, visit: www.ikonisys.com

About HOSPITEX

Hospitex, based in Florence, Italy, is a global leader in cytology innovation. The company conducts in-house research, development, and production, thus ensuring the highest standards of quality. Hospitex offers the world's most advanced Liquid-Based Cytology (LBC) technology, capable of processing any cytological sample with unmatched precision. Hospitex is uniquely positioned as the only company fully prepared for seamless digital integration, paving the way for a transformative future in cytology diagnostics.

For more information, visit: www.hospitex.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the Company's prospects and development. These statements are sometimes identified by the use of the future tense, the conditional tense and forward-looking words such as "believe", "aim to", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "believe", "should", "could", "would" or "will" or, where appropriate, the negative of these terms or any other similar variants or expressions. This information is not historical data and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts and data set forth will occur. This information is based on data, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by the Company. It is subject to change or modification due to uncertainties relating to the economic, financial, competitive and regulatory environment. This information contains data relating to the Company's intentions, estimates and objectives concerning, in particular, the market, strategy, growth, results, financial situation and cash flow of the Company. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation. The Company operates in a competitive and rapidly changing environment and therefore cannot anticipate all of the risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the materialization of any one risk or combination of risks could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking information, it being recalled that none of this forward-looking information constitutes a guarantee of actual results.

