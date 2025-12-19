Regulatory News:

Ikonisys SA (Euronext Growth Paris: ALIKO), a company specializing in the early and accurate detection of cancers through a unique, fully automated solution for medical analysis laboratories (the "Issuer"), today announces a capital increase in cash for a total of €1.5 million by way of a private placement, and the request to convert €1.22 million of existing debt into capital. The total amount of the round is therefore of €2.72 million

Strategic Investment and Shareholder Base Expansion

The transaction included the participation of a selected group of high-quality investors, notably Avantgarde and Alberto Previtali.

Avantgarde is a family holding company controlled by Francesca Cavazza and Alessandro De Rosa. Avantgarde pursues a long-term investment strategy focused on highly innovative businesses and holds participations across the pharmaceutical sector, the space industry and other sectors with high-technological content, its shareholders bring solid managerial and financial expertise, developed through many years of direct involvement at senior levels within the pharmaceutical industry.

Alberto Previtali is an experienced investor with a strong track record in supporting growth-oriented companies. Those additions represent a significant strategic endorsement of the Group's industrial vision, technology platform, and long-term growth prospects.

Alberto Previtali formally placed the request for conversion of the existing €515k short term bond into shares while other current shareholders, including Cambria funds, also placed the request of converting additional €713k current debt into shares. All the conversions are placed at the same price per share as that of the capital increase.

The transaction attracted strong interest also from a diversified pool of institutional and strategic investors strengthening Aliko Scientific's shareholder base and reflects strong confidence in the Company's differentiated technology, strategic direction, and long-term value creation potential.

Alessandro De Rosa and Francesca Cavazza commented: "We were particularly struck by the Company's highly innovative technological positioning. Aliko Scientific is uniquely positioned in oncology diagnostics, covering the entire diagnostic value chain through a fully integrated, end-to-end process. This distinctive platform, together with the Group's footprint in the U.S. market and its tangible potential for European expansion, represents a strong foundation for sustainable long-term value creation."

Validation of the Industrial Plan and Strategic Positioning

The successful completion of the capital increase provides clear validation of the new industrial plan launched last year. Investors have recognized the strategic transformation of Aliko Scientific from vertically focused, niche technology companies into an integrated group dedicated to combining multiple technologies for early cancer diagnostics.

This integrated approach addresses a well-defined clinical and market need: effective cancer prevention increasingly depends on the coordinated use of complementary diagnostic technologies, which can only be fully leveraged within an integrated industrial platform. This strategic positioning significantly expands the Group's addressable market and reinforces its competitive advantage.

Use of Proceeds: Revenue Growth and Technological Innovation

The proceeds from the capital increase will be primarily allocated to accelerating commercial development, with the objective of rapidly expanding the global distributor network and supporting a strong and sustainable revenue growth trajectory.

In parallel, Aliko Scientific will invest in technological innovation and new product development, with a focus on software, automation, artificial intelligence, and further enhancements of existing hardware platforms. Targeted investments in regulatory and certification activities related to specific products-particularly within the Hospitex portfolio-are also planned, in line with the Group's international commercialization strategy.

Growth Through Selective M&A

Within this strategic framework, Aliko Scientific intends to pursue growth opportunities also through selective mergers and acquisitions, aimed at integrating complementary, high-potential companies into its industrial platform and further strengthening its leadership in integrated oncology diagnostics.

Francesco Trisolini, CEO of Hospitex and Ikonisys srl, and proposed Group CEO, stated:

"I would like to thank our new shareholders for the trust they have placed in our industrial project. We operate in a fast-growing market characterized by limited competition, cutting-edge technologies, and more than a decade of experience in the sector. My commitment is to build the leading oncology diagnostics group of the 21st century, creating long-term industrial value and contributing meaningfully to the advancement of preventive medicine, which plays a critical role in improving population health, reducing the burden on healthcare systems, and supporting the long-term sustainability of public and private healthcare resources."

Legal terms of the Capital Increase

The implementation of this capital increase, carried out with cancellation of shareholders' subscription rights through a private placement for an amount equal to €1.50M and the offsetting of existing debt for an amount of €1.22M, was approved by the Board of Directors of the Issuer at its meeting held on November 28, 2025 (the "Capital Increase").

The new shares will be issued under the 17th resolution of the Issuer's shareholders' meeting held on September 30, 2024. The settlement-delivery of the new shares is expected to take place on December 23, 2025.

In accordance with applicable regulations, the Capital Increase did not require the approval of a prospectus by the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF

Main terms of the Capital Increase

The Issuer has issued a total of 1,818,916 new ordinary shares, with a par value of €0.50 each, to the investors, pursuant to article L. 225-129, L. 225-129-2 and L. 225-138 of the French Commercial Code, in accordance with the 17th resolution passed by its General Meeting on September 30, 2024.

The issuance price of the new shares issued under the Capital Increase, equal to €1.50 per share, represents a discount of approximately 6% on the Ikonisys share price at the close of December 18, 2025.

Impact of the transaction in terms of liquidity risk management and financing horizon

Considering the incoming cashflows and this capital increase, the Company considers that it is in a position to meet its financing needs for more than 12 months.

Impact of the Capital Increase on a shareholder holding 1% of the capital

On the basis of the 14,024,232 shares outstanding, the impact on the shareholding of a shareholder holding 1% of the Issuer's capital prior to the transaction is as follows:

On a non-diluted

basis On a diluted

basis1 Before completion of the Capital Increase 1.00% 0.94 After issuance of the 1,818,916 shares resulting from the Capital Increase 0.89 0.84 1 Dilution takes into account the exercise of all outstanding dilutive instruments likely to result in the issuance of a maximum indicative number of 897,043 new shares.

Capital breakdown before and after completion of the Capital Increase

Before the Capital Increase:

Shareholder Number of shares % of share capital % of voting rights Cambria Co-Investment Fund 5,268,989 37.57% 48.06% Cambria Equity Partners 1,680,912 11.99% 14.42% MC Consulting* 351,464 2.51% 3.56% Redfish 4 listing Srl 233,333 1.66% 1.18% CC Holding Srl 166,666 1.19% 0.84% ETH Scientific Srl 2,000,000 14.26% 10.14% Free float 4,322,868 30.82% 21.80% Total 14,024,232 100% 100% Treasury shares 22,059 *Holding company of the CEO, Mario Crovetto

After the Capital Increase:

Shareholder Number of shares % of share capital % of voting rights Cambria Co-Investment Fund 5,686,161 35.89% 45.90% Cambria Equity Partners 1,705,984 10.77% 13.30% MC Consulting* 351,464 2.22% 3.26% Redfish 4 listing Srl 233,333 1.47% 1.08% CC Holding Srl 233,333 1.47% 1.08% ETH Scientific 2,000,000 12.62% 9.27% Free float 5,632,873 35.55% 26.11% Total 15,843,148 100% 100% Treasury shares 22,059 *Holding company of the CEO, Mario Crovetto

Risk factors related to the Issuer

Detailed information about the Issuer, including its business, financial information, results, outlook and related risk factors, is contained in the 2024 annual financial report for the financial year ended December 31, 2024, published on September 24, 2025. This document, together with other regulated information and all the Issuer's press releases, is available on the Issuer's website (https://alikoscientific.com).

About ALIKO SCIENTIFIC (Ikonisys SA)

Headquartered in Paris, ALIKO SCIENTIFICis the parent company of an international ecosystem of businesses dedicated to advancing oncology diagnostics. Listed on Euronext Growth Paris under the ticker ALIKO, the company coordinates industrial, financial and research activities through its subsidiaries: Ikonisys Inc. (USA) and Hospitex International (Italy). ALIKO SCIENTIFIC's mission is to innovate cancer diagnosis by uniting cutting-edge technologies, resources, and strategic investments to create a global center of excellence in oncology.

For more information, visit: www.alikoscientific.com

About IKONISYS

Ikonisys is a global leader in automated diagnostics, specializing in fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) and circulating tumor cell (CTC) detection. Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and a fully automated microscopy platform, Ikonisys provides unmatched precision, scalability, and efficiency in cancer diagnostics and treatment monitoring. Recognized as pioneer in automation for rare cell detection, Ikonisys is at the forefront of personalized medicine, empowering clinicians to deliver targeted therapies and improve patient outcomes.

For more information, visit: www.ikonisys.com

About HOSPITEX

Hospitex, based in Florence, Italy, is a global leader in cytology innovation. The company conducts in-house research, development, and production, thus ensuring the highest standards of quality. Hospitex offers the world's most advanced Liquid-Based Cytology (LBC) technology, capable of processing any cytological sample with unmatched precision. Hospitex is uniquely positioned as the only company fully prepared for seamless digital integration, paving the way for a transformative future in cytology diagnostics.

For more information, visit: www.hospitex.com

