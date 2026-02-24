Regulatory News:

Aliko Scientific SA (Ticker: ALIKO) previously Ikonisys SA, announces a highly successful first market appearance at WHX Labs Dubai, the world's largest medical trade exhibition and a key global reference event for the diagnostics industry.

Only 30 days after completion of the recent capital increase and under the leadership of the newly appointed Group CEO Francesco Trisolini, the Company organized its participation at the exhibition and officially launched the new Aliko Scientific brand to the international diagnostics community.

Results exceeded expectations across all key performance indicators.

During the four-day exhibition, the Aliko Scientific stand recorded exceptionally high traffic and generated:

172 qualified commercial leads , primarily prospective distributors across multiple geographies;

, primarily prospective distributors across multiple geographies; 14 direct contacts with large multinational laboratory chains expressing concrete interest in adopting the Group's oncology diagnostic technologies.

The countries showing the strongest and most structured interest were India, Pakistan, United Arab Emirates, and Jordan, confirming the strategic relevance of the Middle East and South Asia within the Group's international expansion roadmap.

Each of the identified commercial opportunities carries a potential annual revenue value ranging between €200,000 and €2 million, depending on the size of the distributor, laboratory network scale, and product portfolio integration. The Business Development dept., estimated to close the first deals within 12 months from now.

Strong interest in Urine24 and Middle East market opportunity

Among the products showcased, Urine24 attracted particularly strong attention. Urine24 is the first integrated screening model for bladder cancer and is currently exclusively manufactured by Aliko Scientific.

Bladder cancer represents one of the most common urological malignancies globally, with approximately 570,000 new cases diagnosed annually and more than 200,000 deaths per year. Incidence rates are particularly significant in parts of the Middle East, where epidemiological patterns and environmental factors contribute to a higher disease burden.

The uniqueness of Urine24, combined with the Group's integrated technological ecosystem, positions Aliko Scientific as a differentiated and innovative player compared to fragmented single-product competitors.

Validation of the integrated oncology diagnostics model of Aliko Scientific

The strong market response at WHX Labs Dubai confirms the strategic validity of Aliko Scientific's integrated business model in oncology diagnostics. Unlike many small, standalone technology providers, the Group offers a coordinated platform combining devices, consumables, software, regulatory support, and commercial integration.

This positioning enables distributors and laboratory chains to adopt a scalable, interoperable diagnostic ecosystem rather than isolated solutions, generating operational efficiency and long-term industrial partnerships.

First tangible step of the new industrial plan

Participation in WHX Labs Dubai represents the first concrete execution step of the new industrial plan recently approved by the Shareholders' Meeting. The rapid organization of the event, the launch of the new brand identity, and the strong commercial traction achieved within 30 days of the capital increase demonstrate management's ability to execute swiftly and effectively.

Strategic dialogue on M&A opportunities

In addition to commercial traction, the exhibition also generated initial discussions with 4 companies considered strategically interesting in view of potential M&A transactions. These preliminary contacts are aligned with the second pillar of the Group's newly approved industrial plan, which focuses on selective acquisitions aimed at strengthening the product portfolio and consolidating technological positioning in oncology diagnostics.

Francesco Trisolini, Group CEO, commented:

"The extraordinary response received at WHX Labs Dubai confirms that the market is ready for an integrated oncology diagnostics player. In just 30 days we completed our capital increase, launched the new brand, and presented a coherent industrial vision to the global market. The quality and volume of commercial contacts collected significantly exceeded our expectations and validate the direction outlined in our industrial plan."

Aliko Scientific will now focus on structured follow-up activities with distributors, laboratory groups, and potential strategic partners, aiming to convert the commercial pipeline and strategic discussions into concrete agreements over the coming quarters.

About ALIKO SCIENTIFIC (Ikonisys SA)

Headquartered in Paris, ALIKO SCIENTIFIC is the parent company of an international ecosystem of businesses dedicated to advancing oncology diagnostics. Listed on Euronext Growth Paris under the ticker ALIKO, the company coordinates industrial, financial and research activities through its subsidiaries: Ikonisys Inc. (USA) and Hospitex International (Italy). ALIKO SCIENTIFIC's mission is to innovate cancer diagnosis by uniting cutting-edge technologies, resources, and strategic investments to create a global center of excellence in oncology.

For more information, visit: www.alikoscientific.com

About IKONISYS

Ikonisys is a global leader in automated diagnostics, specializing in fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) and circulating tumor cell (CTC) detection. Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and a fully automated microscopy platform, Ikonisys provides unmatched precision, scalability, and efficiency in cancer diagnostics and treatment monitoring. Recognized as pioneer in automation for rare cell detection, Ikonisys is at the forefront of personalized medicine, empowering clinicians to deliver targeted therapies and improve patient outcomes.

For more information, visit: www.ikonisys.com

About HOSPITEX

Hospitex, based in Florence, Italy, is a global leader in cytology innovation. The company conducts in-house research, development, and production, thus ensuring the highest standards of quality. Hospitex offers the world's most advanced Liquid-Based Cytology (LBC) technology, capable of processing any cytological sample with unmatched precision. Hospitex is uniquely positioned as the only company fully prepared for seamless digital integration, paving the way for a transformative future in cytology diagnostics.

For more information, visit: www.hospitex.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the Company's prospects and development. These statements are sometimes identified by the use of the future tense, the conditional tense and forward-looking words such as "believe", "aim to", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "believe", "should", "could", "would" or "will" or, where appropriate, the negative of these terms or any other similar variants or expressions. This information is not historical data and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts and data set forth will occur. This information is based on data, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by the Company. It is subject to change or modification due to uncertainties relating to the economic, financial, competitive and regulatory environment. This information contains data relating to the Company's intentions, estimates and objectives concerning, in particular, the market, strategy, growth, results, financial situation and cash flow of the Company. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation. The Company operates in a competitive and rapidly changing environment and therefore cannot anticipate all of the risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the materialization of any one risk or combination of risks could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking information, it being recalled that none of this forward-looking information constitutes a guarantee of actual results.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260224096441/en/

