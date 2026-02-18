Regulatory News:

Aliko Scientific SA (Ikonisys SA Euronext Growth Paris: ALIKO), a company specializing in the early and accurate detection of cancers through a unique, fully automated solution for medical analysis laboratories, following the recent capital increase, announces that the Board of Directors has ratified the decision taken by the Shareholders' General Assembly to appoint Francesco Trisolini as Chief Executive Officer of the Group

Mr. Trisolini has already presented the Group's industrial plan, which was approved by the Shareholders' General Assembly and will serve as the foundation for the Group's new strategic positioning and development priorities. His appointment reflects the confidence expressed by shareholders and the Board in his strategic vision, proven managerial capabilities, and ability to lead complex transformation processes.

The Board of Directors expressed its sincere gratitude to the previous Chief Executive Officer, Mario Crovetto, for his work and for the significant contribution he has made over the years to the Company's growth and success. Mr. Crovetto will remain a member of the Board of Directors and will assume the role of Chairman of the Audit and Control Committee, ensuring continuity and further strengthening the Group's governance framework.

Francesco Trisolini previously served as CEO of the Group's subsidiary Hospitex, where he played a key role in strengthening the company's industrial positioning and in driving the integration process that led to the creation of Aliko Scientific as an integrated player in oncology diagnostics

Completion of strategic repositioning and Group reorganization

As part of the implementation of the approved industrial plan, the Shareholders' General Assembly resolved to change the corporate name of the parent company from Ikonisys SA to Aliko Scientific SA, as well as the corporate name of the subsidiary Ikonisys Srl to Aliko Scientific Srl. The formal completion of these corporate name changes is expected to take place in the coming days, in accordance with applicable legal and administrative procedures.

Aliko Scientific Srl will act as the Business Unit responsible for coordinating the Group's corporate functions, including administration and control, marketing, commercial activities, regulatory affairs, quality, intellectual property rights (IPR), human resources, and IT. This organizational structure is designed to increase operational efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance overall productivity in support of the Group's growth objectives.

Industrial plan based on three strategic pillars

The approved industrial plan is structured around three core strategic pillars

The first pillar focuses on strengthening the Group's commercial governance, with the objective of accelerating the expansion of the global distributor network, replicating successful partnership models already implemented, including the collaboration with Menarini Diagnostics in Italy

The second pillar involves the evaluation of selective M&A targeting small and medium-sized enterprises operating in the oncology diagnostics sector, aimed at expanding and integrating the Group's product portfolio and reinforcing its technological positioning.

The third pillar consists of the continuation and reinforcement of internal research and development activities, focused on the launch of new innovative products in oncology diagnostics. Particular emphasis will be placed on the integration of the Group's technologies and the development of a comprehensive and interoperable oncology diagnostic ecosystem

Francesco Trisolini, newly appointed Group CEO, commented: "I would like to thank the Board of Directors and the shareholders for the trust placed in me and for approving the industrial plan I presented. The mandate to implement this plan allows us to execute a clear and ambitious strategy focused on the integration of oncology diagnostic technologies, international commercial expansion, and the creation of sustainable long-term industrial value."

About ALIKO SCIENTIFIC (Ikonisys SA)

Headquartered in Paris, ALIKO SCIENTIFIC is the parent company of an international ecosystem of businesses dedicated to advancing oncology diagnostics. Listed on Euronext Growth Paris under the ticker ALIKO, the company coordinates industrial, financial and research activities through its subsidiaries: Ikonisys Inc. (USA) and Hospitex International (Italy). ALIKO SCIENTIFIC's mission is to innovate cancer diagnosis by uniting cutting-edge technologies, resources, and strategic investments to create a global center of excellence in oncology.

For more information, visit: www.alikoscientific.com

About IKONISYS

Ikonisys is a global leader in automated diagnostics, specializing in fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) and circulating tumor cell (CTC) detection. Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and a fully automated microscopy platform, Ikonisys provides unmatched precision, scalability, and efficiency in cancer diagnostics and treatment monitoring. Recognized as pioneer in automation for rare cell detection, Ikonisys is at the forefront of personalized medicine, empowering clinicians to deliver targeted therapies and improve patient outcomes.

For more information, visit: www.ikonisys.com

About HOSPITEX

Hospitex, based in Florence, Italy, is a global leader in cytology innovation. The company conducts in-house research, development, and production, thus ensuring the highest standards of quality. Hospitex offers the world's most advanced Liquid-Based Cytology (LBC) technology, capable of processing any cytological sample with unmatched precision. Hospitex is uniquely positioned as the only company fully prepared for seamless digital integration, paving the way for a transformative future in cytology diagnostics.

For more information, visit: www.hospitex.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the Company's prospects and development. These statements are sometimes identified by the use of the future tense, the conditional tense and forward-looking words such as "believe", "aim to", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "believe", "should", "could", "would" or "will" or, where appropriate, the negative of these terms or any other similar variants or expressions. This information is not historical data and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts and data set forth will occur. This information is based on data, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by the Company. It is subject to change or modification due to uncertainties relating to the economic, financial, competitive and regulatory environment. This information contains data relating to the Company's intentions, estimates and objectives concerning, in particular, the market, strategy, growth, results, financial situation and cash flow of the Company. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation. The Company operates in a competitive and rapidly changing environment and therefore cannot anticipate all of the risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the materialization of any one risk or combination of risks could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking information, it being recalled that none of this forward-looking information constitutes a guarantee of actual results.

