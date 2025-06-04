

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The yen fell to 6-day lows of 164.08 against the euro and 195.01 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 163.73 and 194.60, respectively.



The yen slipped to a 5-day low of 144.27 against the U.S. dollar, from Tuesday's closing value of 143.82.



Against the Swiss franc and the NZ dollar, the yen edged down to 175.02 and 86.52 from yesterday's closing quotes of 174.75 and 86.37, respectively.



Against the Australia and the Canadian dollars, the yen slipped to 6-day lows of 93.17 and 105.15 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 92.97 and 104.87, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 166.00 against the euro, 197.00 against the pound, 148.00 against the greenback, 177.00 against the franc, 88.00 against the kiwi, 95.00 against the aussie and 106.00 against the loonie.



