Mittwoch, 04.06.2025
Neuer Top-Geologe an Bord - zündet jetzt die nächste Kursrakete?
WKN: 863195 | ISIN: FR0000121667 | Ticker-Symbol: ESL
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.06.2025 20:36 Uhr
EssilorLuxottica: Successful Euro 1 billion bond issuance

EssilorLuxottica: successful Euro 1 billion bond issuance

Paris, France (June 3, 2025 - 8:30 pm) - EssilorLuxottica (rated A2 positive by Moody's and A stable by S&P) successfully launched today a bond issuance for a total amount of Euro 1 billion maturing in January 2030, carrying a coupon of 2.625% with a yield of 2.76%.

The order book peaked over Euro 2.5 billion, attracting quality institutional investors, demonstrating high confidence in EssilorLuxottica's business model and credit profile.

The proceeds of this issuance will be used for general corporate purposes.

Admission of the bonds to trading on Euronext Paris will be effective on the settlement date, which is expected to take place on June 10, 2025.


