

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Composite Purchasing Managers' survey results from Eurozone and the UK are due on Wednesday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.



At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE publishes Spain's industrial production data for April.



At 3.15 am ET, S&P Global releases Spain's services Purchasing Managers' survey results. The index is forecast to fall to 52.8 in May from 53.4 in April.



At 3.45 am ET, Italy's services PMI survey data is due. The services index is seen falling to 52.1 in May from 52.9 a month ago.



Final composite PMI survey results are due from France and Germany at 3.50 am and 3.55 am ET, respectively.



At 4.00 am ET, final composite PMI data is due from the euro area. The final composite reading is seen at 49.5 in May, down from 50.4 in the previous month.



At 4.30 am ET, S&P Global is scheduled to issue UK final composite PMI survey results. The flash estimate showed that the composite index slid to 49.4 in May from 48.5 in the previous month.



