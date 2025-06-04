ASSA ABLOY acquires Kingspan Door Components in Belgium

STOCKHOLM, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY has acquired Kingspan Door Components, a Belgian manufacturer offering a large range of high-quality door panels for sectional doors for both residential and industrial applications.

"I am very pleased to welcome Kingspan Door Components to ASSA ABLOY. This acquisition delivers on our strategy to strengthen our position in mature markets through adding complementary products and solutions to our core business," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

"Integrating Kingspan Door Components into the Entrance Systems Division allows us to expand our innovative and competitive component portfolio. This will enable us to provide our customers with an even broader selection of high-quality sectional door panels," says Massimo Grassi, Executive Vice President of ASSA ABLOY and Head of Entrance Systems Division.

Kingspan Door Components was founded in 1983 and has some 70 employees. The main office and factory are located in Leuze-En-Hainaut, Belgium. Kingspan Door Components will be part of Sectional Doors and Components in the business segment Industrial within the Entrance Systems Division.

Sales for 2024 amounted to about MEUR 25 (approx. MSEK 290). The acquisition will initially be dilutive to EPS.

About ASSA ABLOY

ASSA ABLOY is the global leader in access solutions. Every day we help people feel safe, secure and experience a more open world. We operate worldwide with 63,000 employees and sales of SEK 150 billion, with leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. Our innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places.

