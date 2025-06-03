Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.06.2025
Neuer Top-Geologe an Bord - zündet jetzt die nächste Kursrakete?
WKN: A2QGWT | ISIN: US68062P1066 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
03.06.25 | 21:59
4,050 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
03.06.2025 22:36 Uhr
Olema Oncology Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SAN FRANCISCO, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Olema" or "Olema Oncology", Nasdaq: OLMA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for breast cancer and beyond, today announced that the Company granted stock options to 11 new employees to purchase an aggregate of 322,000 shares of the Company's common stock, effective as of June 2, 2025. These awards were approved by the Compensation Committee of Olema's Board of Directors and granted under the Company's 2022 Inducement Plan as an inducement material to the new employees entering into employment with Olema, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The stock options vest over four years, with 25 percent vesting on the first anniversary of the vesting commencement date for such employee and the remainder vesting in 36 equal monthly installments over the following three years, subject to the employee being continuously employed by Olema as of such vesting dates. The stock options have a 10-year term and an exercise price of $4.38 per share, equal to the last reported sale price of the Company's common stock as reported by Nasdaq on June 2, 2025. The stock options are subject to the terms of the Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc., 2022 Inducement Plan.

Olema is providing this information in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Olema Oncology
Olema Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the standard of care and improving outcomes for patients living with breast cancer and beyond. Olema is advancing a pipeline of novel therapies by leveraging our deep understanding of endocrine-driven cancers, nuclear receptors, and mechanisms of acquired resistance. Our lead product candidate, palazestrant (OP-1250), is a proprietary, orally available complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and a selective ER degrader (SERD), currently in a Phase 3 clinical trial called OPERA-01. In addition, Olema is developing OP-3136, a potent lysine acetyltransferase 6 (KAT6) inhibitor, now in a Phase 1 clinical trial. Olema is headquartered in San Francisco and has operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.olema.com.

Media and Investor Relations Contact
Courtney O'Konek
Vice President, Corporate Communications
Olema Oncology
media@olema.com


