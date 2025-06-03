VCI Global Limited: VCI Global Issues 2025 Financial Guidance with Strong Growth Outlook

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) ("VCI Global" or the "Company"), a diversified global holding company with a strategic focus on AI & Robotics, Fintech, Cybersecurity, Renewable Energy, and Capital Market Consultancy, today announced its financial guidance for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025.

For 2025, the Company projects approximately 41% year-over-year revenue growth and 30% year-over-year growth in net profit, fueled by continued expansion across its technology and consulting verticals, alongside the execution of key strategic milestones.

As part of its long-term value creation strategy, VCI Global confirmed plans to carve out and list its capital market consulting arm, V Capital Consulting Group Limited ("VCCG"), via an initial public offering (IPO) targeted for the third quarter of 2025. The IPO is intended to increase visibility for the subsidiary, unlock shareholder value, and provide targeted growth capital to scale VCCG's advisory and IPO execution business.

The Company's 2025 outlook also reflects contributions from several high-growth initiatives, including the commercialization of its encrypted AI data platform, the launch of GPU-as-a-Service infrastructure, and the expansion of its cross-border fintech and energy-related ventures.

"The VCCG's IPO represents a major milestone in our corporate roadmap and aligns with our broader mission to scale each business line with operational independence and capital access. Combined with rapid traction in our AI and cybersecurity offerings, we are well-positioned to deliver on both financial growth and strategic execution," said Dato' Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global.

VCI Global remains committed to disciplined execution, innovation-driven growth, and long-term value creation for its shareholders.

FY2025 Financial Guidance

FY2024 Results FY2025 Financial Guidance Change USD USD % Revenue 27,824,891 39,233,096 41 % Cost of Service 4,948,193 7,422,290 50 % Gross Profit 22,876,698 31,810,806 39 % Operating Expenses (15,433,046 ) (21,712,897 ) 41 % EBIDTA 9,235,725 12,709,247 38 % Net Profit 7,576,827 9,881,076 30 %

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global is a diversified global holding company with a strategic focus on AI & Robotics, Fintech, Cybersecurity, Renewable Energy, and Capital Market Consultancy. With a strong presence in Asia, Europe, and the United States, VCI Global is committed to driving technological innovation, sustainable growth, and financial excellence across multiple industries.

