Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 04.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neuer Top-Geologe an Bord - zündet jetzt die nächste Kursrakete?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A4166Q | ISIN: VGG982183011 | Ticker-Symbol: H0T
NASDAQ
03.06.25 | 21:59
3,130 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
VCI GLOBAL LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VCI GLOBAL LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.06.2025 23:06 Uhr
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VCI Global Limited: VCI Global Issues 2025 Financial Guidance with Strong Growth Outlook

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) ("VCI Global" or the "Company"), a diversified global holding company with a strategic focus on AI & Robotics, Fintech, Cybersecurity, Renewable Energy, and Capital Market Consultancy, today announced its financial guidance for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025.

For 2025, the Company projects approximately 41% year-over-year revenue growth and 30% year-over-year growth in net profit, fueled by continued expansion across its technology and consulting verticals, alongside the execution of key strategic milestones.

As part of its long-term value creation strategy, VCI Global confirmed plans to carve out and list its capital market consulting arm, V Capital Consulting Group Limited ("VCCG"), via an initial public offering (IPO) targeted for the third quarter of 2025. The IPO is intended to increase visibility for the subsidiary, unlock shareholder value, and provide targeted growth capital to scale VCCG's advisory and IPO execution business.

The Company's 2025 outlook also reflects contributions from several high-growth initiatives, including the commercialization of its encrypted AI data platform, the launch of GPU-as-a-Service infrastructure, and the expansion of its cross-border fintech and energy-related ventures.

"The VCCG's IPO represents a major milestone in our corporate roadmap and aligns with our broader mission to scale each business line with operational independence and capital access. Combined with rapid traction in our AI and cybersecurity offerings, we are well-positioned to deliver on both financial growth and strategic execution," said Dato' Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global.

VCI Global remains committed to disciplined execution, innovation-driven growth, and long-term value creation for its shareholders.

FY2025 Financial Guidance

FY2024 Results FY2025 Financial Guidance Change
USD USD %
Revenue27,824,891 39,233,096 41%
Cost of Service4,948,193 7,422,290 50%
Gross Profit22,876,698 31,810,806 39%
Operating Expenses(15,433,046) (21,712,897) 41%
EBIDTA9,235,725 12,709,247 38%
Net Profit7,576,827 9,881,076 30%

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global is a diversified global holding company with a strategic focus on AI & Robotics, Fintech, Cybersecurity, Renewable Energy, and Capital Market Consultancy. With a strong presence in Asia, Europe, and the United States, VCI Global is committed to driving technological innovation, sustainable growth, and financial excellence across multiple industries.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://v-capital.co/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. These forward-looking statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, the effects of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company's products and the Company's customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, successfully managing and, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

For media queries, please contact:

VCI GLOBAL LIMITED
enquiries@v-capital.co


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.