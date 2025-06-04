Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 04.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neuer Top-Geologe an Bord - zündet jetzt die nächste Kursrakete?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N7PB | ISIN: GB00BF8Q6K64 | Ticker-Symbol: T3V2
Tradegate
03.06.25 | 19:55
2,120 Euro
-0,93 % -0,020
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ABERDEEN GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABERDEEN GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1402,16009:06
2,1402,16009:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.06.2025 00:36 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aberdeen International Inc.: Aberdeen Announces Management Changes

TORONTO, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL INC. ("Aberdeen" or the "Company") (TSX: AAB, F:A8H, OTC:AABVF) announces today that Ryan Ptolemy has resigned as the chief financial officer and corporate secretary of the Company, effective immediately. The board and management thank Mr. Ptolemy for his services and extensive contributions and wish him well in his future endeavours.

ABOUT ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL INC.

Aberdeen is a global resource investment company and merchant bank focused on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewable energy sectors.

For further information, please contact:

Dev Shetty
Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Aberdeen International Inc.
Dev.Shetty@aberdeen.green

THE TSX HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.