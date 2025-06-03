FMC Corporation and Corteva Agriscience collaborate to provide fluindapyr fungicide technology to more U.S. growers

PHILADELPHIA, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC), a leading global agricultural sciences company, today announced a strategic agreement with Corteva Agriscience that will expand FMC's fluindapyr fungicide technology in the U.S. corn and soybean markets. The collaboration between the two agricultural companies will enable more U.S. growers to combat challenging foliar diseases, such as tar spot and southern rust, with this novel fungicide active ingredient.

Under the terms of the agreement, both companies will market fluindapyr-based fungicide products to U.S. corn and soybean growers. FMC will continue to offer Adastrio® fungicide while developing new fungicide products containing fluindapyr. Corteva Agriscience will launch a fluindapyr-based product at the beginning of the 2026 growing season, pending Environmental Protection Agency registration.

"This strategic agreement will introduce FMC's innovative fluindapyr technology into a broader segment of the U.S. corn and soybean markets, which represent roughly 95 million and 80 million planted acres, respectively," said Ronaldo Pereira, FMC president. "By partnering with Corteva, we're providing more growers with access to the advanced tools they need to effectively combat costly and challenging diseases, helping them protect yield potential and maximize their return on investment."

Fluindapyr, the active ingredient in Adastrio® fungicide, provides extended residual control and effectively manages pathogens that have developed resistance to other fungicide classes, making it an essential component in a comprehensive resistance management strategy. Fluindapyr is classified by the Fungicide Resistance Action Committee (FRAC) as a Group 7 fungicide.

"One of our goals is to make sure farmers have what they need to grow and harvest a successful crop," said Jeremy Dirks, president, Corteva North America. "With the novel active ingredient, fluindapyr, we can provide growers with an additional effective disease management tool that complements the other fungicides in our portfolio."

FMC has commercialized products containing fluindapyr in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Paraguay, South Korea, and the United States. Pending regulatory decisions, FMC anticipates launching fluindapyr-based products in Chile, Honduras, India, and Ukraine.

For more information about Adastrio® fungicide, visit ag.fmc.com/adastrio-fungicide.

About FMC

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company dedicated to helping growers produce food, feed, fiber and fuel for an expanding world population while adapting to a changing environment. FMC's innovative crop protection solutions - including biologicals, crop nutrition, digital and precision agriculture - enable growers and crop advisers to address their toughest challenges economically while protecting the environment. FMC is committed to discovering new herbicide, insecticide and fungicide active ingredients, product formulations and pioneering technologies that are consistently better for the planet. Visit fmc.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn®.

Adastrio is a trademark of FMC Corporation and/or an affiliate. Always read and follow all label directions, restrictions and precautions for use. Products listed here may not be registered for sale or use in all states, countries or jurisdictions.

Statement under the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: FMC and its representatives may from time to time make written or oral statements that are "forward-looking" and provide other than historical information, including statements contained in this press release, in FMC's other filings with the SEC, and in presentations, reports or letters to FMC stockholders.

In some cases, FMC has identified these forward-looking statements by such words or phrases as "outlook", "will likely result," "is confident that," "expect," "expects," "should," "could," "may," "will continue to," "believe," "believes," "anticipates," "predicts," "forecasts," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "intends" or similar expressions identifying "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the negative of those words or phrases. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current views and assumptions regarding future events, future business conditions and the outlook for the company based on currently available information. The forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. These statements are qualified by reference to the risk factors included in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 (the "2024 Form 10-K"), the section captioned "Forward-Looking Information" in Part II of the 2024 Form 10-K and to similar risk factors and cautionary statements in all other reports and forms filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). We wish to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the above cautionary statement.

We specifically decline to undertake any obligation, and specifically disclaims any duty, to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements that have been made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE FMC Corporation