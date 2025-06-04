Ascletis Pharma Inc.: Ascletis Announces Phase III Trial of Denifanstat (ASC40), a First-in-Class, Once-Daily Oral FASN Inhibitor for Acne, Meets All Endpoints

Denifanstat (ASC40), a once-daily oral fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitor, demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement compared to placebo in all primary, key secondary, and secondary endpoints

Denifanstat demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile

Denifanstat was 98% and 178% more effective than U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved sarecycline and doxycycline with regard to placebo-adjusted percent treatment success, respectively, 18.6% for denifanstat versus 9.4% for sarecycline, 18.6% versus 6.7% for doxycycline

Denifanstat was 60% more effective than FDA-approved clascoterone cream with regard to placebo-adjusted percent treatment success, 18.6% for denifanstat versus 11.6% for clascoterone cream, respectively

The exceptional efficacy of denifanstat coupled with its favorable safety profile in the Phase III trial provides a potential major break-through for the treatment of acne

HONG KONG, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascletis Pharma Inc. (HKEX: 1672, "Ascletis") announces today that denifanstat (ASC40), a first-in-class, once-daily oral small molecule fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitor, meets all primary, key secondary, and secondary endpoints in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris (NCT06192264).

The Phase III clinical trial was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter clinical trial in China to evaluate the safety and efficacy of denifanstat once-daily oral tablet in 480 patients with moderate to severe acne vulgaris. Patients were enrolled and randomized into one active treatment arm and one placebo control arm at the ratio of 1:1 to receive 50 mg denifanstat oral tablet once daily or matching placebo for 12 weeks. Baseline characteristics were well balanced between denifanstat and placebo arms. Table 1 summarizes some of baseline characteristics.

Primary, key secondary, and secondary endpoints can be found in Table 2. Primary endpoints included the percent treatment success (defined as an Investigator's Global Assessment (IGA) score of 0 (clear) or 1 (almost clear) with at least a 2-point decrease in IGA from baseline at week 12), the percent reduction from baseline in total lesion count, and the percent reduction from baseline in inflammatory lesion count. At week 12, percent treatment success was 33.2% compared to 14.6% for placebo, p<0.0001, percent reduction from baseline in total lesion count was 57.4% compared to 35.4% for placebo, p<0.0001, and percent reduction from baseline in inflammatory lesion count was 63.5% compared to 43.2% for placebo, p<0.0001. The key secondary endpoint, percent reduction from baseline in non-inflammatory lesion count at week 12, was 51.9% compared to 28.9% for placebo, p<0.0001.

Denifanstat demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile following 12 weeks of once-daily oral administration at 50 mg. The incidence rates of treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) were comparable between denifanstat and placebo. No incidence rates of TEAEs related to study drug in any category exceeded 10%. Only two categories of TEAEs had an incidence rate of more than 5% (6.3% dry skin in denifanstat-treated patients versus 2.9% in the placebo group; 5.9% dry eye in denifanstat-treated patients versus 3.8% in the placebo group). All denifanstat-related adverse events (AEs) were mild or moderate. There were no denifanstat-related grade 3 or 4 AEs and no denifanstat-related serious AEs (SAEs). No deaths were reported.

The mechanisms of action of denifanstat for the treatment of acne are (1) direct inhibition of facial sebum production, through inhibition of de novo lipogenesis (DNL) in human sebocytes; and (2) inhibition of inflammation, through decreasing cytokine secretion and Th17 differentiation. Denifanstat's unique mechanism of action directly reduces one of the main underlying causes of acne which is the overproduction of sebum. This makes denifanstat unique as most other acne treatments do not treat the underlying cause of the condition.

"We are extremely pleased with the topline results of our Phase III trial. Denifanstat tablets demonstrated impressive efficacy beyond treatment success, showing significant reductions in total lesion count, inflammatory lesion count, and non-inflammatory lesion count. We are excited to be submitting this innovative treatment with the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) soon." said Jinzi Jason Wu, Ph.D., Founder, Chairman and CEO of Ascletis.

Table 3 highlights the excellent efficacy of denifanstat in a non-head-to-head comparison to other commonly used oral and topical acne treatments. Denifanstat demonstrated its exceptional efficacy across multiple key metrics compared to sarecycline, doxycycline and clascoterone cream. With regard to the placebo-adjusted percent treatment success and the placebo-adjusted percent reduction from baseline in inflammatory lesion count, denifanstat was 98% and 30% more effective than sarecycline, respectively, 178% and 178% more effective than doxycycline, respectively, and 60% and 59% more effective than clascoterone cream, respectively. With regard to the placebo-adjusted percent reduction from baseline in total lesion count, denifanstat was 189% and 85% more effective than doxycycline and clascoterone cream, respectively. With regard to the placebo-adjusted percent reduction from baseline in non-inflammatory lesion count, denifanstat was 411% and 102% more effective than sarecycline and clascoterone cream, respectively.

Denifanstat has the potential to be a first-in-class, once-daily, oral acne therapeutic, potentially offering both exceptional efficacy and patient compliance with a favorable safety and tolerability profile. Compared to other oral acne treatments, denifanstat provides outstanding efficacy with excellent safety. There is no potential for antibiotic resistance or off target effects which can occur with tetracycline derivatives and no reported denifanstat-related severe AEs such as hepatotoxicity, hearing impairment and depression which are seen with isotretinoin. Denifanstat should also provide better adherence to treatment compared to topical therapies: an estimated 30% to 40% of patients do not adhere to their topical treatments[1]. Denifanstat is licensed from Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMT) for exclusive rights in Greater China.

"The Phase III clinical trial results for denifanstat are highly encouraging. The data demonstrate statistically significant improvements in treatment outcomes for moderate-to-severe acne patients, with percent treatment success of 33.2%, total lesion count reduction of 57.4% from baseline, inflammatory and non-inflammatory lesion counts decreasing by 63.5% and 51.9%, respectively, while maintaining a favorable safety and tolerability profile. Denifanstat's first-in-class mechanism targeting FASN directly addresses a key cause for acne, establishing it as a groundbreaking therapeutic approach in acne treatment." said Prof. Leihong Xiang, Chief Physician of Dermatological Department, Huashan Hospital, Fudan University, Executive Deputy Director of Institute of Dermatology, Fudan University, Deputy Director of Dermatology Division of Chinese Medical Doctor Association and principal investigator of denifanstat Phase III trial for moderate to severe acne.

[1] Purvis CG, Balogh EA, Feldman SR. Clascoterone: How the Novel Androgen Receptor Inhibitor Fits Into the Acne Treatment Paradigm. Ann Pharmacother. 2021;55(10):1297-1299. doi:10.1177/1060028021992055.

Table 1. Baseline characteristics of Phase III trial of denifanstat

Baseline characteristics 50 mg denifanstat, oral, once

daily (n=240) Placebo, oral, once daily (n=240) Total lesion count 102.2 102.1 Inflammatory lesion count 42.1 43.1 IGA=3 (moderate), % 85.8 85.8 IGA=4 (severe), % 14.2 14.2

Table 2. Efficacy endpoints of 50 mg denifanstat oral, once daily at week 12 versus placebo (intent-to-treat, ITT, analysis)

Efficacy endpoints (1) 50 mg

denifanstat, oral,

once daily (n=240) Placebo, oral,

once daily (n=240) Placebo adjusted p value Percent treatment success (2) (primary

endpoint) 33.2 14.6 18.6 <0.0001 Percent reduction from baseline in total

lesion count (primary endpoint) 57.4 35.4 22.0 <0.0001 Percent reduction from baseline in

inflammatory lesion count (primary

endpoint) 63.5 43.2 20.3 <0.0001 Percent reduction from baseline in non-

inflammatory lesion count (key

secondary endpoint) 51.9 28.9 23.0 <0.0001 Absolute reduction from baseline in

total lesion count (secondary endpoint) 58.3 36.2 22.1 <0.0001 Absolute reduction from baseline in

inflammatory lesion count (secondary

endpoint) 26.6 18.4 8.2 <0.0001

Notes:

(1) All efficacy endpoints are least square means.

(2) Treatment success is defined as an Investigator's Global Assessment (IGA) score of 0 (clear) or 1 (almost clear) with at least a 2-point decrease in IGA from baseline at week 12.

Table 3. Denifanstat compared to other commonly used acne treatments (not head-to-head comparison)

Category Denifanstat

(n=240) Sarecycline(1)

(n=1002) Doxycycline(2) (n=216) Clascoterone

cream(3) (n=722) Baseline characteristics Total lesion count 102.2 72.4 71.7 103.6 Inflammatory lesion count 42.1 30.0 33.6 42.7 IGA=3 (moderate), % 85.8 85.2 93.5 82.7 IGA=4 (severe), % 14.2 14.9 6.5 17.3 Efficacy endpoints at week 12 Placebo-adjusted percent

treatment success 18.6 9.4 6.7 11.6 Placebo-adjusted percent reduction

from baseline in total lesion count 22.0 NA 7.6 11.9 Placebo-adjusted percent reduction

from baseline in inflammatory

lesion count 20.3 15.6 7.3 12.8 Placebo-adjusted percent reduction

from baseline in non-inflammatory

lesion count 23.0 4.5 NA 11.4

Notes:

(1) The sarecycline data represent an analysis of its two Phase III clinical trials, with values expressed as means. The data are from Moore, A., et al., J Drugs Dermatol 2018 Vol. 17 Issue 9 Pages 987-996. The non- inflammatory lesion count data are from FDA

(https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/drugsatfda_docs/nda/2018/209521Orig1s000MultidisciplineR.pdf).

(2) The doxycycline data at week 16 are from Moore, A., et al., J Drugs Dermatol 2015 Vol. 14 Issue 6 Pages 581-6.

(3) The clascoterone cream (1%) data represent an analysis of its two Phase III clinical trials, with values expressed as means. The data are from Hebert. A, et al., JAMA Dermatology 2020 Vol. 156 Issue 6, DOI: 10.1001/jamadermatol.2020.0465.

