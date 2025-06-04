

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi Electric Corp. (MIELF.PK, MIELY.PK) said on Wednesday that it has made an investment as an anchor limited partner or LP in AT PARTNERS III L.P. fund, which makes a wide range of investments in different overseas venture capital or VC firms.



The electronics and electrical equipments manufacturing company said that this investment in AT PARTNERS will strengthen its open innovation with startups and also speed up the setting up of new businesses in tune with the ever-changing market conditions and technological advancements.



Mitsubishi Electric added that it is also collaborating with startups in its current business areas to grow and expand its operations.



Tokyo-based AT PARTNERS Inc. invests in venture capital funds across the US, Europe, and Israel. With its proprietary corporate analysis data platform, AT PARTNERS identifies promising overseas startups and provides Japanese corporate investors valuable opening for fruitful collaborations.



