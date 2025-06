SWINDON (dpa-AFX) - WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L) Wednesday said its revenue for the 13-week period ended May 31 increased 7% year-on-year at constant currency.



On a like-for-like basis, revenue grew 5%.



The company added that it is on track to deliver full-year results in line with expectations.



