

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hammerson Plc (HMSNF), a real estate investment trust, said Wednesday that its Chief Executive Officer, Rita-Rose Gagné, intends to step down and retire in 2026. Gagné will remain for the next year to ensure a smooth transition until the next CEO is identified.



Following the announcement, the Board is set to begin a recruitment process, and further updates will be made by the company in due course.



On Tuesday, Hammerson closed trading 10.14% higher at $3.80 on the OTC market.



On Tuesday, Hammerson closed trading 0.70% lesser at $282.20 on the London Stock Exchange.



