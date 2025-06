Royal Philips: Philips to repurchase up to 6 million shares to cover long-term incentive plans

June 4, 2025

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Royal Philips(NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) today announced that it will repurchase up to 6 million shares to cover certain of its obligations arising from its long-term incentive plans. At the current share price, the shares represent an amount of up to approximately EUR 125 million.

The repurchases will be executed through one or more individual forward transactions, to be entered into in the course of the second and third quarter of 2025, in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation and within the limits of the authorization granted by the company's General Meeting of Shareholders on May 8, 2025. Philips expects to take delivery of the shares in 2027. Further details will be available via this link.

