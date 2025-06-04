Anzeige
Royal Philips: Philips to repurchase up to 6 million shares to cover long-term incentive plans

June 4, 2025

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Royal Philips(NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) today announced that it will repurchase up to 6 million shares to cover certain of its obligations arising from its long-term incentive plans. At the current share price, the shares represent an amount of up to approximately EUR 125 million.

The repurchases will be executed through one or more individual forward transactions, to be entered into in the course of the second and third quarter of 2025, in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation and within the limits of the authorization granted by the company's General Meeting of Shareholders on May 8, 2025. Philips expects to take delivery of the shares in 2027. Further details will be available via this link.

For further information, please contact:
Michael Fuchs
Philips Global External Relations
Tel.: +31 6 1486 9261
E-mail: michael.fuchs@philips.com

Dorin Danu
Philips Investor Relations
Tel.: +31 20 59 77055
E-mail: dorin.danu@philips.com

About Royal Philips
Royal Philips.

Forward-looking statements
This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Philips and certain of the plans and objectives of Philips with respect to these items. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements made about the strategy, estimates of sales growth, future EBITA, future developments in Philips' organic business and the completion of acquisitions and divestments. By their nature, these statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements.



