

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) reported Wednesday lower profit in its fiscal 2025, while adjusted EBITDA, on a pre-IFRS 16 basis, edged up with growth in revenues. The variety goods value retailer also lifted its dividend.



Looking ahead, the company said, 'The Group recognises that FY26 will bring retail sector-wide challenges of increased minimum wage costs, higher employee national insurance and other taxes, and inflation on input costs. Work continues to reduce the impact of these pressures, through driving productivity improvements and sales volume growth. The impact of these additional costs and mitigations are reflected in the current range and median of analyst consensus operating profit forecasts for FY26.'



The company notes that current analyst consensus for fiscal 2026, according to Bloomberg on June 2, is for Group adjusted EBITDA (pre-IFRS 16) of 621 million pounds, with a range of 569 million pounds to 646 million pounds, and for Group adjusted operating profit of 585 million pounds, with a range of 524 million pounds to 628 million pounds.



In fiscal 2025, Group profit before tax dropped 13.2 percent to 431 million pounds from 498 million pounds last year. Earnings per share were 31.8 pence, down 13 percent from 36.5 pence a year ago.



Adjusted earnings per share were 33.5 pence, compared to 35.9 pence last year.



Group adjusted operating profit dropped 1.8 percent from last year to 591 million pounds.



Group adjusted EBITDA, on a pre-IFRS 16 basis, edged up 0.6 percent to 620 million pounds from 616 million pounds last year.



Total Group revenue for the 52-week period increased 1.6 percent to 5.57 billion pounds from 5.48 billion pounds in the 53-week period last year.



On a 52-week comparable basis, Group revenue increased 3.7 percent primarily driven by the contribution from new stores and positive like-for-like performance in France. The growth was partly offset by a negative 3.1 percent LFL performance in the B&M UK business.



Further, the Board of Directors recommended final dividend of 9.7 pence per ordinary share, higher than last year's 9.6 pence. The full year dividend would be 15.0 pence per share, up from 14.7 pence last year.



As announced on May 15, Tjeerd Jegen will join as CEO on June 16.



