ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT MAY 2025

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 54 %, compared with the previous year.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in May for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 58 % and amounted to SEK 277.6 (175.5) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased and amounted to SEK 7.6 (9.5) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 54 % to SEK 285.2 (185.0) million compared with the previous year.
Accumulated revenue for January - May 2025 increased by 57 % to SEK 1,261.7 (805.6) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
Regions,MSEK
25-May
24-May
Change
YTD 2025
YTD 2024
Change
The Nordics
29.3
25.7
14 %
129.8
118.8
9 %
Central Europe
74.0
49.5
49 %
335.1
214.5
56 %
East Europe
36.7
34.8
5 %
161.1
159.6
1 %
South & West Europe
49.3
34.2
44 %
218.1
131.2
66 %
The Baltics
11.5
8.8
31 %
48.8
40.8
20 %
North America
47.3
16.4
188 %
212.1
67.1
216 %
Asia-Pacific
27.5
4.8
473 %
118.5
22.6
424 %
Africa
2.0
1.3
54 %
8.5
5.7
49 %
Zinzino
277.6
175.5
58 %
1,232.0
760.3
62 %
Faun Pharma
7.6
9.5
-20 %
29.7
45.3
-34 %
Zinzino Group
285.2
185.0
54 %
1,261.7
805.6
57 %
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, China
-Africa: South Africa
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, dag@zinzino.com
Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 (0) 707 900 174, fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com
