ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT MAY 2025

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 54 %, compared with the previous year.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in May for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 58 % and amounted to SEK 277.6 (175.5) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased and amounted to SEK 7.6 (9.5) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 54 % to SEK 285.2 (185.0) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January - May 2025 increased by 57 % to SEK 1,261.7 (805.6) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK 25-May 24-May Change YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Change The Nordics 29.3 25.7 14 % 129.8 118.8 9 % Central Europe 74.0 49.5 49 % 335.1 214.5 56 % East Europe 36.7 34.8 5 % 161.1 159.6 1 % South & West Europe 49.3 34.2 44 % 218.1 131.2 66 % The Baltics 11.5 8.8 31 % 48.8 40.8 20 % North America 47.3 16.4 188 % 212.1 67.1 216 % Asia-Pacific 27.5 4.8 473 % 118.5 22.6 424 % Africa 2.0 1.3 54 % 8.5 5.7 49 % Zinzino 277.6 175.5 58 % 1,232.0 760.3 62 % Faun Pharma 7.6 9.5 -20 % 29.7 45.3 -34 % Zinzino Group 285.2 185.0 54 % 1,261.7 805.6 57 %

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania

-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands

-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico

-Asia-Pacific: Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, China

-Africa: South Africa

