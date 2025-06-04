

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain industrial output increased for the second straight month in April, data from the statistical office INE showed on Wednesday.



Industrial production grew 0.6 percent year-on-year in April but slower than the 0.9 percent rise in the previous month. Nonetheless, this was the second consecutive growth in output.



All components expanded from the previous year level. Consumer goods output increased the most, up 1.4 percent in April. Production of capital goods, intermediate goods and energy grew 0.6 percent each.



However, on an unadjusted basis, industrial output registered a sharp 5.7 percent annual fall, reversing last month's 8.5 percent rise.



On a monthly basis, industrial production decreased 0.8 percent, in contrast to the 0.9 percent increase in March. This was the first fall in three months.



