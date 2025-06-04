

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's consumer price inflation increased more-than-expected in May, while retail sales expanded at a faster pace in April, separate reports from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



Consumer prices climbed 2.4 percent year-over-year in May, faster than the 1.8 percent rise in April, flash data said. Meanwhile, economists had expected inflation to increase to 2.1 percent.



The annual price growth in food, alcohol, and tobacco quickened to 4.8 percent from 3.3 percent. Inflation based on services rose to 4.9 percent from 4.7 percent. On the other hand, the decline in energy prices slowed slightly to 6.2 percent from 6.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.5 percent versus an expected increase of 0.2 percent.



Retail sales climbed 5.8 percent annually in April, faster than the 3.9 percent growth in March. The expected rise was 3.2 percent. Monthly, retail sales increased 1.2 percent.



Sales of food products logged a growth of 3.7 percent from last year compared to a 0.5 percent fall a month ago. Meanwhile, the sales growth in non-food products softened to 5.7 percent from 6.1 percent.



