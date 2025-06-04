A unit of steelmaker Salzgitter AG has launched tenders for a 150 MWp solar power purchase agreement (PPA) and on-site battery energy storage system (BESS) as part of efforts to decarbonize steel production. Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH, the largest steelmaking subsidiary of Salzgitter AG, has launched a dual tender for a 150 MWp solar PPA and a large-scale BESS to support its transition to low-carbon steel production. The tender, which opened on June 3 and closes on June 22, is part of the company's SALCOS program to convert its integrated steelworks in Salzgitter, Germany, to near-zero-emissions ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...