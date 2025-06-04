Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2025) - Argyle Resources Corp. (CSE: ARGL) (OTCQB: ARLYF) (FSE: ME0) ("Argyle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its strong support for the Ontario Government's recent initiatives to bolster critical mineral exploration and development within the province.

The Ontario Government has unveiled a comprehensive strategy to enhance the province's position in the global critical minerals market. As the province navigates the fight against tariffs, recognizing that growing Canada's rich critical mineral landscape into immense economic opportunity is crucial. Key components of this strategy include:

$500 Million Critical Minerals Processing Fund : Aimed at attracting and supporting mineral processing capacity in Ontario, ensuring that minerals mined in the province are also processed locally.

: Aimed at attracting and supporting mineral processing capacity in Ontario, ensuring that minerals mined in the province are also processed locally. Indigenous Economic Participation : A nearly $3.1 billion investment to support Indigenous partnerships in critical mineral development, including tripling the Indigenous Opportunities Financing Program to $3 billion and expanding eligibility to include mining and resource development projects.

: A nearly $3.1 billion investment to support Indigenous partnerships in critical mineral development, including tripling the Indigenous Opportunities Financing Program to $3 billion and expanding eligibility to include mining and resource development projects. Streamlined Approvals: Introduction of the "One Project, One Process" model to halve the approval time for new mining projects, particularly in strategically important regions like the Ring of Fire.

Premier Doug Ford emphasized the significance of these measures, stating, "This legislation sends a clear message: Ontario will lead-not follow-in securing the resources that power the future, defending our economic sovereignty, and building prosperity for generations to come."

Peter Bethlenfalvy, Ontario's Minister of Finance, added, "By investing to unlock and process these minerals here in Ontario in partnership with Indigenous communities, we can make Ontario the top global hub of critical mineral development and protect our economy, workers and communities for decades to come."

The Company commends the Ontario Government for its proactive approach to developing a robust critical minerals sector. The Company's Clay Howells project in Ontario align with the province's vision of a sustainable and integrated critical minerals supply chain.





Figure 1: Clay Howells REE Property Location Map

About Argyle Resources Corp.

Argyle Resources Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring, staking and evaluating natural resource properties in North America. In addition to the Saint Gabriel project, the Company currently holds an option to acquire up to 100% of the Frenchvale Graphite Property located in Nova Scotia, Canada and owns 100% interest in the Pilgrim Islands, Matapedia and Lac Comporté quartzite silica projects in Quebec, Canada. Argyle is engaged in a research partnership with the National Institute of Scientific Research (INRS), a high-level research and training institute funded by the Québec government to conduct exploration programs on the Company's silica projects. The Company was incorporated in 2023 and its head office is located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

