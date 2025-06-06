Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2025) - Argyle Resources Corp. (CSE: ARGL) (OTCQB: ARLYF) (FSE: ME0) ("Argyle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will begin the permitting process for a new drilling campaign at its Clay Howells Rare Earth Element (REE) Project, located in northwestern Ontario.

The Company is preparing to launch a 2000-meter diamond drill program, contingent on receipt of the necessary exploration permits from the Ontario Ministry of Mines. The planned program is designed to twin six historic drill holes that were completed on the property during previous exploration campaigns in 2010 and 2011.

This upcoming drill program is a key step in the Company's plan to update the project's geological model and publish a new National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") compliant technical report. The updated report will provide a modernized assessment of the Clay Howells REE mineralization based on current disclosure standards and support the Company's ongoing project development strategy.

"The Clay Howells Project represents a significant opportunity for domestic rare earth element exploration in Ontario," said Jeffrey Stevens CEO of Argyle Resources. "By twinning the historic drill holes and validating past results under modern standards, we aim to de-risk the project and position Argyle for future resource delineation and strategic partnerships."

The six historical drill holes returned encouraging results that outlined REE mineralization over significant widths. The new drilling will allow for the collection of fresh core samples to validate prior assay data, improve confidence in geological interpretations, and guide future exploration activities across the broader Clay Howells property.

Figure 1: Historical Drill Hole Map for Clay Howells REE Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10451/254678_3a21e5df847a3b9c_001full.jpg

About Argyle Resources Corp.

Argyle Resources Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring, staking and evaluating natural resource properties in North America. In addition to the Saint Gabriel project, the Company currently holds an option to acquire up to 100% of the Frenchvale Graphite Property located in Nova Scotia, Canada and owns 100% interest in the Pilgrim Islands, Matapedia and Lac Comporté quartzite silica projects in Quebec, Canada. Argyle is engaged in a research partnership with the National Institute of Scientific Research (INRS), a high-level research and training institute funded by the Québec government to conduct exploration programs on the Company's silica projects. The Company was incorporated in 2023 and its head office is located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Qualified Person

George Yordanov, P.Geo., Director, reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information disclosed in this press release, acting as the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

'Jeffrey Stevens'

President & CEO

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Argyle expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Such statements may involve, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the exploration and development of the Company's mineral properties and the use of proceeds from the Offering. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by Argyle based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond Argyle's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Argyle does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

