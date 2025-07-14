Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2025) - Argyle Resources Corp. (CSE: ARGL) (OTCQB: ARLYF) (FSE: ME0) ("Argyle" or the "Company") announces that it has been requested by OTC Markets Group Inc. ("OTC Markets") to issue this statement about promotional activity concerning its common shares traded on the OTCQB market (operated by OTC Markets).

On July 8, 2025, OTC Markets informed the Company that it became aware of certain promotional activities concerning the Company and its common shares traded on the OTCQB Marketplace, including the distribution of a newsletter published by Euro Digital Media Ltd. (the "Service Provider") discussing the Company, its business and the critical minerals industry generally.

On July 4, 2025, the Company extended an advertising agreement with the Service Provider, in place since July 31, 2024, whereby the Service Provider provides investor relations and advertising services to the Company. The Company has therefore been aware of the Service Provider's activities respecting the Company since July 31, 2024. The Service Provider is a third-party marketing and advertising firm. The appointment of the Service Provider, the nature of the relationship between the Company and the Service Provider as well as the compensation to be paid to the Service Provider were publicly disclosed in news releases, including on July 4, 2025. The news releases can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Company provided the Service Provider with publicly available sources of information for its marketing materials and management reviewed and commented on the materials prepared by the Service Provider prior to their dissemination, including to ensure factual accuracy. The Company does not believe the statements in the marketing materials were materially false or misleading. After inquiry of management, other than as disclosed herein, no directors, control persons, officers, or controlling shareholders have been involved with the creation, distribution, or payment of promotional materials related to the Company and its securities.

The Company does not believe the promotional activities were the primary factor in any increase in trading volume in the common shares. Rather, the Company believes the promotional materials drew attention to the Company, causing an increase in investor interest and awareness of the Company.

The Service Provider, Stock Marketing Inc. and Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. are the only third-parties that have been engaged by the Company to provide investor relations activities.

To management's knowledge, no officers, directors or controlling shareholders have sold securities of the Company within the past 90 days, other than as reported on the System for Electronic Disclosure by Insiders (SEDI: www.sedi.ca). In addition, management is not aware of any third-party service providers who have sold or purchased the Company's securities within the past 90 days.

The Company has not issued shares, or convertible instruments allowing conversion to equity securities, at prices constituting, at the time of issuance of such shares or convertible instruments, a discount to the then current market price.

About Argyle Resources Corp.

Argyle Resources Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring, staking and evaluating natural resource properties in North America. The Company owns a 100% interest in the Pilgrim Islands, Matapédia, Lac Comporté and Saint Gabriel quartzite silica projects in Québec, Canada. The Company also has an option to acquire 100% of the following properties: the Clay Howell Rare Earths Project in northern Ontario, Canada and the Frenchvale Graphite Property located in Nova Scotia, Canada. Argyle is engaged in a research partnership with the National Institute of Scientific Research (INRS), a high-level research and training institute funded by the Québec government to conduct exploration programs on the Company's silica projects.

The Company was incorporated in 2023 and its head office is located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include but are not limited to the risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.

Factors that could cause actual results to vary from forward-looking statements or may affect the operations, performance, development and results of the Company's business include, among other things, that mineral exploration is inherently uncertain and may be unsuccessful in achieving the desired results; that mineral exploration plans may change and be re-defined based on a number of factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control; the Company's ability to access sources of debt and equity capital; competitive factors, pricing pressures and supply and demand in the Company's industry. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

