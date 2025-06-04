The U. S. manufacturer said its new heat pump water heater can provide up to 60% more hot water than standard electric water heaters. The system is available in 240 V and 120 V options and with a capacity ranging from 160 L to 190 L. U. S. heating specialist GE Appliances, a unit of China-based Haier Smart Home Company, which is itself part of Chinese multinational home appliances and consumer electronics company Haier Group, has launched a heat pump water heater for residential applications. The new product will initially be available for sale in the United States and Canada. "The GE Profile ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
