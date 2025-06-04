Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 04.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neuer Top-Geologe an Bord - zündet jetzt die nächste Kursrakete?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W5SA | ISIN: US9224751084 | Ticker-Symbol: VEE
Tradegate
04.06.25 | 12:25
250,50 Euro
-0,04 % -0,10
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
250,10251,0012:42
250,00250,9012:34
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.06.2025 12:10 Uhr
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Accumulus Synergy and Veeva Systems Partner to Advance Regulatory Transformation and Connectivity

BURLINGAME, Calif., June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Accumulus Synergy ("Accumulus") announced a strategic partnership with Veeva Systems ("Veeva") focused on enabling connectivity to help the life sciences industry more effectively exchange regulated information with national regulatory authorities (NRAs) around the world. The partnership aims to empower customers with the tools needed to meet today's regulatory interoperability demands while maintaining the flexibility to adapt to the evolving regulatory technology landscape.

"Our partnership with Veeva is an important step forward in enabling our collective customers to maximize the benefit of the two technologies - Accumulus' single dossier in the cloud and Veeva's comprehensive Regulatory Information Management (RIM) platform," said Francisco Nogueira, CEO of Accumulus. "At Accumulus, we have seen tremendous cycle time improvements driven by our platform. Through this partnership, we're poised to significantly increase organizational efficiency for our customers by providing connectivity between Veeva RIM and the Accumulus platform."

The partnership is designed to bridge current requirements and emerging needs, supporting near-term connectivity while aligning with global efforts to modernize regulatory technology. It will enable life sciences organizations to seamlessly connect systems across borders and platforms without being locked into legacy approaches.

"Our customers are eager to find innovative solutions to drive efficiencies in NRA interactions and review cycles," said Marc Gabriel, Vice President, Regulatory at Veeva. "We look forward to working with Accumulus to build connections to advance the industry."

The Accumulus-Veeva partnership represents a shared vision for an ecosystem where collaboration drives progress and sponsors are empowered with meaningful solutions. Accumulus and Veeva are positioning the industry for sustainable innovation by bridging Veeva RIM and NRAs in the cloud.

About Accumulus Synergy
Accumulus Synergy is a leading cloud technology provider reimagining how life sciences organizations and national regulatory authorities work together to accelerate cycle times from drug discovery through global availability. Accumulus is working with key stakeholders in the life sciences - regulatory ecosystem to build and sustain a platform that aims to meet regulatory, cybersecurity, and privacy requirements spanning clinical, safety, chemistry, and manufacturing and regulatory exchanges and submissions. Accumulus Synergy members include leading global pharmaceutical companies.

Media Contact
E: allison.mari@accumulus.org
P: 540-907-6053


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.