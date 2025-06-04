

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year



The company's earnings came in at RMB539.48 million, or RMB10.12 per share. This compares with RMB273.07 million, or RMB5.16 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 20.3% to RMB1.775 billion from RMB1.475 billion last year.



Jiayin Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: RMB539.48 Mln. vs. RMB273.07 Mln. last year. -EPS: RMB10.12 vs. RMB5.16 last year. -Revenue: RMB1.775 Bln vs. RMB1.475 Bln last year.



