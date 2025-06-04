Vox Royalty Corp.: Receipt of Writ of Summons and Statement of Claim

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2025 / Vox Royalty Corp. (TSX:VOXR)(NASDAQ:VOXR) ("Vox" or the "Company") reports that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Vox Royalty Australia Pty Ltd ("Vox Australia"), has been served with a Writ of Summons and Statement of Claim that has been commenced in the Supreme Court of Western Australia pursuant to which Vox Australia has been named as a second defendant.

The plaintiff alleges, among other things, that the first defendant breached its obligations to the plaintiff in connection with the assignment of the Red Hill royalty to Vox Australia in September 2023 on the basis that the plaintiff had a right of first refusal. The plaintiff is seeking declaratory relief in respect of the assignment of the first defendant's royalty to Vox Australia, or alternatively, damages. Vox Australia acquired the Red Hill royalty as part of a portfolio of nine royalties from the first defendant for a combination of A$6,750,000 in cash and non-cash consideration comprised of Vox providing ongoing royalty related services to the first defendant.

Vox's position is that the purported right of first refusal did not apply in the circumstances, and will take all appropriate steps to defend the action.

About Vox

Vox is a returns focused mining royalty company with a portfolio of over 60 royalties spanning six jurisdictions. The Company was established in 2014 and has since built unique intellectual property, a technically focused transactional team and a global sourcing network which has allowed Vox to target the highest returns on royalty acquisitions in the mining royalty sector. Since the beginning of 2020, Vox has announced over 30 separate transactions to acquire over 65 royalties.

Further information on Vox can be found at www.voxroyalty.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements", within the meaning of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" "plans", "estimates" or "intends" or stating that certain actions, events or results " may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to materially differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements and information in this press release include, but are not limited to, intentions of Vox and its affiliates to defend the statement of claim received.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to materially differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. See the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Vox's annual information form for the financial year ended December 31, 2024 available at www.sedarplus.ca and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov (as part of Vox's Form 40-F).

