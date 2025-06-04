Anzeige
Veeva Systems: Astellas Chooses Veeva Vault CRM as Global Standard

Vault CRM will support Astellas' commercial agility and execution

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced Astellas has chosen Veeva Vault CRM globally and Veeva China CRM for China.

Veeva Systems

"At Astellas, we discover and deliver transformative therapies for patients around the world," said Nick Eshkenazi, chief digital and transformation officer at Astellas. "Having a foundation for commercial agility and execution is crucial. Our collaboration with Veeva will provide us with technology solutions and data to enhance our agility as a company while we partner with an entity that shares our values and focus on patients."

"Astellas is a leader in improving the health of people around the world through their innovative science and healthcare solutions," said Matt Farrell, president, commercial strategy at Veeva. "With Vault CRM, we are excited to deepen our partnership to support Astellas in that mission."

Vault CRM addresses the industry's unique and evolving country-specific business needs and compliance requirements. It is part of the Vault CRM Suite that connects sales, marketing, and medical teams for seamless collaboration and more effective commercial execution.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Veeva Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended April 30, 2025, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 32 and 33), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

Contact:

Alison Borris
Veeva Systems
925-226-8821
alison.borris@veeva.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488285/Veeva_Systems_Logo_v2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/astellas-chooses-veeva-vault-crm-as-global-standard-302472977.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
