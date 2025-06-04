

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The pound rose to a 5-day high of 0.8407 against the euro, from an early low of 0.8421.



Against the yen and the Swiss franc, the pound advanced to 6-day highs of 195.24 and 1.1154 from early lows of 194.54 and 1.1126, respectively.



The pound edged up to 1.3546 against the U.S. dollar, from an early low of 1.3501.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.83 against the euro, 197.00 against the yen, 1.12 against the franc and 1.37 against the greenback.



